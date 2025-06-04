Ryan Lochte's Former Playboy Model Wife Files For Divorce

Olympic swimming hero Ryan Lochte and his former Playboy model-turned realtor wife Kayla Rae Reid are reportedly calling it quits after seven years of marriage.

The 33-year-old mother of three confirmed the split from her husband on Instagram on Wednesday. She wrote, "Earlier this year, I made the hard decision to end my marriage after deep prayer and reflection."

The post, which included a short video of the model in deep thought, continued, "I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life. I’ve been hesitant to share until I could do so from a place of healing - not from fresh, open wounds."

That place of healing was evidently reached recently. People reports that Kayla filed for divorce on March 26. There was no reason for the divorce given in her statement.

However, she did share some of what she has planned for her future following the split. She said, "Moving forward, I'm choosing to give myself grace. I'm choosing resilience. And I'm choosing to believe that what lies ahead will bring strength and peace."

Ryan Lochte's wife Kayla filed for divorce after seven years of marriage

Lochte and Reid were engaged in 2016 and tied the knot twice in 2018. Once at a Florida courthouse and the other time so the eldest of their three children could play the part of ring bearer in the ceremony that followed a few months later.

Lochte, now 40, hasn't officially retired from swimming, although he hasn’t qualified to compete in the Olympics since 2016. He has 12 Olympic medals, including six gold.

It's a sad day for love, a sad day for an Olympic hero, and for the rest of the Lochte family.