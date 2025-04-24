True Romance: Wife Helped Husband Get Ready For Side Chick Dates, Husband Forced To Cheat & Dating An Escort

It's Thursday again and that means it's time for another edition of True Romance. We're making the most of some situations that, on paper, look difficult.

What do you do when you realize your husband isn’t going to stop cheating? He doesn’t want to leave you, he just wants to have side chicks. You could pack up and leave.

There's an argument to be made there that it's the easy way out, especially when he still puts you first. This loving wife chose to stay. She didn’t want to call it quits on the love they share.

Now, not everyone is out there cheating for the right reasons or with the permission of their spouses. Some are forced into it after having kids ruined their sex life.

Judge if you must, but this guy was a faithful husband until the bedroom activities came grinding to a halt. He's making the best of a tough situation with the help of other women.

We're finishing off the week of romance with a man who started dating an escort by accident. He was coming out of a four-year relationship when he met and fell for the escort.

Wife helped her husband cheat

First up this week is the story of a marriage that is more than three decades old despite the fact that the husband is a cheater.

Kelley and Reginald, high school sweethearts, have overcome the odds and made it work. She could have left her husband early on but decided instead to stick it out.

During an appearance on the Dear Future Wifey podcast, they discussed the infidelity in their marriage that was there from the start.

The two, reports the NY Post, got married in 1993. Reginald was the founder of a church at the time and had just found out that Kelley was pregnant.

Not long after they tied the knot, he "left this 'holy lifestyle'" and returned to "smoking weed, drinking, chasing women." Their house was turned into a party house.

At first, they would fight as Kelley didn’t approve of her husband’s cheating. Instead of leaving him, she stuck it out. She didn’t want to repeat what her mother had done when she was a child. She wanted to keep her family together.

Kelley says, after a few talks with God, she "had a radical heart shift from that moment" and "completely changed as a person." She became accepting of her husband’s affairs.

Something unexpected happened. The couple grew closer. Reginald said, "I’d tell her, ‘You’re my starter, but I got other ones on the bench.'"

I suspected Reginald was a romantic deep down. That line confirms it. Don't simply take my word for it, Kelley had this to say in response, "I was okay with it as long as I was first."

That's not all, and you may need a tissue to catch a tear here. She helped him get ready for dates with his side chicks.

"Although he would go out for weekends, I would literally help him get ready to go meet a side chick by ironing his clothes and getting him ready for the night," Kelley admitted.

So why did Reginald, time and time again, return to his wife if he had all these other options? It's simple and, at the same time, very touching.

He said, "She lived down the street, but all my other girlfriends lived 30 minutes away. She would also feed me and give me money."

Is he still running around? Have they given up on that aspect of their marriage? It's unclear, but even if they have, they know the strong bond found when you're truly there for one another.

Romance is not only alive and well, it's out there for the taking. The only requirement is that you work for it. These two are a shining example of working for it.

This Week in True Romance:

Husband says having kids forced him to cheat

I don’t like the blame game. Is it the husband's fault for focusing his energy outside his family? Has the wife stopped trying? Is the arrival of kids to blame?

You can point to any of them and all of them. The reality is that the welcoming of children has put a damper on this married couple's sex life.

The husband, in his 40s, explained according to The Mirror, "I've been married for 20 years, and over the past five, I've had several affairs and numerous flings. And - be as disapproving as you like - I don't regret it."

The couple's two daughters with his wife complicated their relationship to say the least. Their "great sex life," which included daily encounters, has taken a big hit since transitioning to parents.

"Suddenly, the woman I desired, and who used to desire me, would barely touch me. If I tried to initiate sex, she would move away or say she was tired, leaving me upset and frustrated," he said.

As they settled into being parents, he felt "cheated and deprived." His wife's focus is on the kids, and she wears "baggy T-shirts and jogging bottoms" most of the time.

He struck out attempting to put together date nights and was accused of being selfish by his wife when he tried to bring up their nonexistent sex life. When it didn’t improve after 15 years, he started to stray.

He never wanted to cheat. He's still in love with her. This was forced upon him. He was given no other choice. So, for the last five years, he's been enjoying the "thrill of the chase again."

He takes precautions to avoid being caught. He has a separate phone and doesn’t go out close to home. Cheating has made him a better husband and father. He's not walking around frustrated all the time.

He now wines and dines younger women and calls things off with them if they start to "fall for him." He doesn’t want that. He wants a carefree affair behind his wife and family's back.

He's adopted a rule over time that ensures the multiple women he's cheated with don’t develop feelings for him. His affairs only last less than a month to take that possibility out of the equation.

He knows that cheating is wrong, and the guilt does creep in from time to time, but she is just as responsible as he is. He said, "My wife is just as guilty as I am for letting things slide."

It could be worse; He could divorce his wife and break up their family. He doesn’t want that. He's going to continue his affairs.

Dating an escort, what could possibly go wrong?

Are there any red flags to look out for when dating an escort? That depends on what your definition of red flag is. Falling in love unexpectedly doesn’t sound like a red flag to me.

A 36-year-old who had a four-year relationship come to an end was heartbroken and looking for some companionship when he started hanging out with escorts.

It was casual and fun, and he'd never have the women over at his place until the day he broke that rule with a 23-year-old he's now been dating for the past 4 months.

"We immediately had an emotional connection, and it just felt different," he explained on Reddit. "She could feel it too."

They ended up hanging out for seven hours that day. She didn’t charge him for anything but the sex. That was the start of what they have now.

It wasn’t long after that they were hanging out regularly. They even took a short trip together to the beach for a couple of days. She felt what they had was real and no longer wanted to charge him for sex.

They continued to hang out, and she started asking him to help out with some of her bills. He paid a few, but it got to a point when he had to put his foot down and say no. She wasn’t happy about it, but understood.

He went away for a month during the holidays and when he returned they picked up where they had left off. She had missed him while he was away and had some questions for him when he returned.

"After about a month apart, the first night I got back into town we went for dinner. Things were good and after about 20 minutes, she suddenly grilled me, asking if I hung out with any girls," he said.

"I told her I slept with one girl, and she broke down, started crying, and could barely talk. She told me she slept with guys for work but none for pleasure."

Later on that night, his escort/girlfriend tells him that she loves him. Red flags? What red flags? This is love. These two are strapped in and taking it wherever it goes.

He's now telling her that he loves her. They've got an intense relationship in the works to the point where she's started talking about quitting her work as an escort.

They're not official official, but to him, it feels like they are. He added, "I take 2-3 days away from her, and she respects it without getting mad. But every time we're together again, we hang out for multiple days, and it's intense."

He knows deep down there are a ton of those red flags that he keeps talking about, but he's also conflicted because he's "enjoying the situation and caught up in it."

This sounds like the perfect situation. What could possibly go wrong with an escort throwing around "I love you" within a few months, asking for bills to be paid, and talking about leaving her profession?

This is passion. This is love. We need more people willing to embrace that the way these two have. I'm excited about what's next for these two. Wedding bells? Kids?

Cali GC

- Paul from St. Paul writes:

Seanie,

If you're in or around your late 30s and you can't come-up with a better plan than a golf course parking lot, then you probably don't deserve a fresh slice in the first place.

How about a quaint little motel off the highway somewhere on the edge of town where you can sip some Veuve Cliquot and enjoy a cigarette and a shower once all the desires have been fulfilled and satisfied? This type of job just can't get done right in the back of a Toyota Camry [unless you're still a school-boy].

It's time for this pair to kick it up a notch to enhance the experience, eh?

Best,

PCA

StP, Mn.

SeanJo

Paul from St. Paul, it's good to hear from you. Thanks for reaching out.

For those that missed it, he's referencing a story of a golf course threatening to expose a couple they suspect is having an affair in their parking lot.

I completely agree with his breakdown of the situation.

Have some respect for yourselves and have an affair like an adult. You're not a teenager. Get a hotel room for your extramarital activities.

---------

That's it for this week's True Romance. Follow along on Twitter and feel free to send questions, comments, stories, and whatever else you like my way.