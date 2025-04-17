True Romance: Man's Wife Wants Him To Share Her With Others, Woman's Husband Cheating With Her Mom & Email!

It's that time of the week again. It's Thursday and that means True Romance. It's truly one of my favorite times of the week, not just because the weekend is almost here, but because we get to see what people out in the wild are up to.

This week we're kicking things off with a wife's request and a husband who isn't sure what to do.

It was a confession after a few drinks that his wife made. She wants to be shared with others. It's true that sharing is caring, but is it still caring when your wife is the one who requested to be shared?

If you have any experience with this, I want to hear what you think - sean.joseph@outkick.com. Is entertaining this confession a good idea? Can it work? Is it bound to end in failure and regret?

On paper, it looks like a red flag. It looks like his wife is bored and, in the beginning stages of moving on, a one-foot out the door dipping her toe to test the water move.

That's one way to view the "share me" request. Another way is as an act of love. It's true she's a tiny bit bored, but she's not moving on here. It's not like she asked for a hall pass.

She's including her husband in this. They've reached the limit of what they're capable of, and it's time to level up. But level up together. It's sort of touching when you look at it through that lense.

Once we make it through the other side of that, assuming that we do, we're getting hit with a wife who discovers that her husband has been having an affair with her mom for the entire length of their 20-plus-year marriage.

Just when you thought that was the toughest thing we'll be tackling this week, a man is eyeing his wife's best friend for an affair because his wife has given up on trying. The lack of effort on her part has him looking elsewhere.

Let's dive right in.

My Wife Confessed She Wants Me to Share Her

Oh no, sound the alarms. This marriage is doomed, right? Well, let's see exactly what the husband has to say about his wife's confession that caught him completely off guard.

The 31-year-old has been married to his 28-year-old wife for six years now. They've only ever slept with each other. He described their sex life as "pretty good."

That was before his wife made a drunken confession to him the other night. Now he's questioning whether the "pretty good" sex life is good enough for his wife.

"The other night, we got a little drunk and started talking about fantasies. Out of the blue, she admitted she’s curious about me "sharing" her with another guy or a couple," he wrote on Reddit.

"She said it’s not that I’m doing anything wrong, but her friends’ stories about their experiences have her wondering if she’s missing something more… exciting."

That was a gut punch. He's not getting done. His wife needs more, and she wants to start tossing around invitations to their bedroom to other dudes or couples.

They didn’t make any rash decisions that night. They did some roleplaying that he described as intense. They had a good time, but that did little to calm him down.

"Part of me thinks it was hot, but another part’s worried she’s craving something I can’t give her," he admitted. "Like, is this just a fun fantasy, or does she actually need more than what we’ve got?"

Her friends' stories were getting to her. She's second-guessing what they have, and he's worried he's falling short. Some of these friends are in open relationships and "seem to really enjoy it."

What should he do? Well, the first thing is to share the story on Reddit. Obviously he did that and the comments were predictably doom and gloom.

If this was all about sleeping with other people, she would have done that without telling him. She's open and honest with him and just wants to be shared with others.

What's the harm in that? If your marriage can't survive having others join you in the bedroom, was it really meant to be? Where's this guy's yearning for adventure?

This Week in True Romance:

A woman's mom has been sleeping with her husband their entire marriage

Imagine for a second finding out that your mom and husband are sleeping together. That has to be devastating. Then have the bomb dropped on you that they've been having an affair your entire 22-year marriage.

Can it get any worse than that? Of course, it can, and like an episode of The Jerry Springer Show it does. It turns out that some of her siblings were fathered by her husband. That's not the kind of close-knit family this woman grew up dreaming about.

"I’m 40 years old. My parents - dad, 63, and mom, 60 - have been married for 43 years. I have six siblings. My husband, 39, and I have been together since we were 15," she said, reports The Mirror.

"I got pregnant at 17 and we moved in with my parents. I gave birth to my now 22-year-old daughter. We got married at 18 shortly after."

Just a typical family that lives next door to her parents, they went on to have three more kids together, and she's currently pregnant with what she says will be her last child.

She thought she had a good marriage. They had an active sex life, as the number of children would suggest, and never fought. That ended on New Year's Eve. She came home from a girl's trip and found the unthinkable.

"I walked into my bedroom to find my mom having sex with my husband. My mother screamed at me to get out of "their" bedroom which really shook me up even more," she said.

This affair had been taking place since before they were married. Realizing that at least three of her siblings could be her husband’s, she told her father what her mom had been up to.

"I made my husband confess and my dad was devastated, he and my mom were high school sweethearts too," she revealed. "Needless to say, we could hear my mother screaming from her house when he confronted her."

From there she told the entire family about what had gone down between her husband and her mom. Lines were drawn, people were upset, and the finger pointing started.

This guy's incredible ability ripped a family apart and ended his marriage of more than 20 years. There's plenty of blame to go around on this one.

But you have to wonder how the wife didn’t catch on sooner. How could she have missed the signs? How could she not figure out what her husband and her mom were up to?

Married man is eyeing his wife's best friend

A married man started eyeing his wife's best friend when his wife of 30 years stopped trying. He's lost the attraction to the woman he fell in love with, although he doesn’t want to get divorced.

He loves his wife, despite the fact that she rarely wears any makeup anymore and makes little effort when it comes to her hair and clothes. She's settled, and he's starting to notice others. In particular, his wife's best friend.

What are best friends for if not to flirt with your husband and catch his eye? That's the reality of the situation. He's even gone as far as to think about her while being intimate with his wife.

It's getting harder and harder for him to not develop an interest in her divorced BFF. He told Metro, "It probably sounds horrible and sexist, but she just doesn’t really turn me on anymore. She rarely wears makeup and makes little effort with her hair or clothes unless we’re going out."

Can you believe this guy? He wants his wife to make an effort. What a sexist. His wife's friend hasn’t gone down the same "oh well I'm getting older time to give up" path that she appears to be on. Her friend is doing her best to stay attractive.

"I think the feeling is mutual because when we’re out in a group, she flirts with me a lot when my partner isn’t looking," he added.

"I think about the practical implications of divorcing, like what would happen to the house, whose side our friends would take, and so on. I’m not 100% sure if I want to break up the marriage, but I’m seriously thinking about having an affair with this woman."

This could be a lot worse. He could’ve banged his wife's mom for a couple of decades and had kids with her. This is a more traditional story of romance.

The wife's best friend catches your eye, and you make a move that ruins your life. You know, fun and games in your 50s when you start realizing the clock is ticking.

What would lead to a worse outcome? Telling your wife she needs to make an effort in the looks department or cheating on her with her best friend?

I agree, cheating would have a much better outcome, even if you get caught.

Cheater

We're going to wrap the week up with a couple of reader emails. Earlier this week I wrote about a guy who showed his neighbor's wife security camera footage of her husband sneaking over to another woman's house - read it here.

The bottom line is he was trying to figure out if he was an asshole for showing the footage to the neighbor's wife after she asked if his cameras picked up anything. Here's what a couple of readers had to say. Feel free to weigh in.

- Rodger R writes:

Years ago, my wife and I went to a party our friends threw for their daughter's high school graduation. Early the next morning we left Phoenix for a few San Diego beach days. That evening as we walked the boardwalk checking out the restaurants, trying to decide where to eat, we saw "the husband" sitting at the bar with a scantily clad, stunning young woman... not his wife.

We fortunately avoided eye contact and quickly moved on. My wife was livid and wanted to call his wife. I asked her to sleep on it before getting involved. The next morning as we walked the beach, who do you think we saw. Yup.

This time he was fingering her butt floss, lingering in one specific area, as she lay face down on the sand. At that point, I told my wife that the decision was up to her. I don't know if she told his wife, but what I do know is that we never got together with our friends again.

I think she spilled the beans, lol.

SeanJo

It's a tough spot to be in. I doubt I would say anything unless I was asked.

I'd have a hard time not spilling the beans knowing that someone was being cheated on and having them ask me about it.

Cheating neighbor

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

The only assholes here are the cheating husband and the woman who I'm sure knew he was married.

Here's what I've never understood: Why are men supposed to always be loyal to the man in any relationship, even when he's cheating (or abusing her)? What if camera-guy was friends with the neighbor - was he still supposed to lie to her, or cover it up? What kind of friend is that?

My policy with my guy friends, close and merely acquaintances, is this: Don't EVER put me in the position of having to lie to your wife / girlfriend. You brought her around, and now she's a friend, too, part of our circle, part of the extended family.

Honor used to be a thing ...

SeanJo

I'm with you there. I don’t think I would just blurt it out or anything like that, but if I was asked, I'm not lying for you either. You did it, it's your problem.

---------

That's it for this week's True Romance.