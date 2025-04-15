Am I The A**hole For Showing My Neighbor's Wife Footage Of Him Sneaking Over To Another Woman's House?

What do you do if you catch your neighbor on your security camera appearing to cheat on their spouse? Do you immediately hand over the footage and let the situation work itself out from there or do you keep it to yourself?

That's the situation a man found himself in. He tried to keep it to himself until his neighbor's wife approached him asking questions. He's now asking Reddit if he's the a**hole for how he ended up handling the wife's request.

"I have security cameras around my house. Nothing crazy — just front and back for peace of mind. They record automatically with motion," he wrote.

"One night last month, I caught my neighbor’s husband (mid-40M) sneaking around oddly late, like around 2 am heading into a house across the street where a recently divorced woman lives. He waited in the alley and used the side door."

Not the recently divorced neighbor's house in the early morning hours. That's never a good sign. That said, he wasn’t trying to get in the middle of anything. He kept what he had seen to himself and had no intentions of sharing it with anyone.

It wasn’t his business. That changed about a week later. He said, "The neighbor’s wife (who I’ve always gotten along with) told me she thought her husband was cheating and asked if I’d seen anything weird on my cams."

Is it the right move to share the security camera footage with his neighbor's wife?

He had a choice to make here. He could offer to check the footage or say he hadn’t seen anything. Now it was true that he didn’t want to get involved, but she had asked him.

He decided to ask her if she wanted him to check the footage his cameras had captured. She did, obviously, and he showed her what his security cameras had found. It was the next best thing to a smoking gun.

"She lost it, like sobbing in my kitchen level upset. Now her husband found out and is threatening me with ‘legal consequences’ for ‘spying’ and ‘ruining his marriage,’" he revealed. "Some neighbors say I should’ve just kept quiet. But..… she asked, and I just answered."

So is this guy the a-hole? Technically speaking, he didn’t have to share the footage. And doing so is kind of an a-hole move, but "legal consequences" for "spying" and "ruining a marriage" are absurd claims by the busted cheater.

In the end, the husband sneaking around behind his wife's back with the newly divorced neighbor is the a**hole. That's an easy one.

What would you do if you were the guy with the security camera footage? Let me know sean.joseph@outkick.com.