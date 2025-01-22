Am I The A**Hole For Embarrassing Guy At The Bar By Not Refusing His Girlfriend's Motorboat Invite?

One minute you're out at the bar meeting a ton of cool people, the next you're on the receiving end of side eyes feeling like a jerk. Then you start asking yourself, am I the asshole?

That's where a guy found himself after welcoming the new year in an extraordinary way, to say the least. He was helping his bartender friend decorate on New Year's Eve and was even handing out party favors and drinks to his fellow customers.

As he explained on Reddit, this made him very popular among his new friends. One woman in particular was "being very flirtatious" with him, and he was having a good time with the attention. Although she was there with her boyfriend.

All was going well until the countdown started. He wrote, "She was there with her boyfriend but spent the night largely with me, well the countdown begins and since she wouldn't kiss me because her boyfriend was there."

What a spot to find yourself in. You're hanging out with a woman at the bar. The two of you are having a good time, but her boyfriend is there. Now the countdown is on for the new year. There isn’t going to be a kiss, but something is going to happen to warrant the side eyes.

He continued, "She grabbed my head at the end of the countdown and pushed my face into her boobs, now I could have resisted, but you know.... Boobs."

Who could blame him? Well, for starters, the boyfriend could. The five seconds face-first in his girlfriend's chest was five seconds too long in his book. He was pissed, but kept his distance. His beef was with his girlfriend.

The guy had a split second decision to make and chose to go with it

They ended up arguing. She was in tears, and her boyfriend looked like he wanted to kill the guy for failing to resist. He added, "And like I said, if I were to resist she wouldn't have pulled me into her very nice boobs, but I went with it."

The boyfriend wasn’t the only one who had an issue with him failing to refuse the woman's motorboat invite. As the party continued, he noticed the mood had shifted. He was no longer the fun guy and was getting side eyes from everyone.

This left him asking, "Was I the asshole for motorboating this guy's girlfriend in front of him, his friends and God himself?"

In a surprising twist to the entire situation, the comment section actually labeled him, out of everyone in the situation, the a-hole for not resisting.

This guy minding his own business at a bar on New Year's Eve has his head pushed into a woman's boobs by the owner of said boobs, and he's the one in the wrong?

I have to say I didn’t see that coming and couldn’t disagree with the ruling any more than I already do. But I'm happy to report, this guy doesn’t really feel that bad about it.

He wrapped things up with, "Btw, she really had an impressive set and I would probably do it again." Good for him.