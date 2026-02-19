True Romance: Man Catches His Mom In Bed With His Friend, Girl Next Door With A Wild Side & Why Did You Cheat?

Welcome to the latest edition of True Romance. We made it through Valentine's Day weekend and into another packed week of romance.

Hopefully, you made through to the other side unscathed and are having a week more like Jelly Roll and his wife and less like the one Tony Clark and his sister-in-law are having.

Clark stepped down as the executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association this week after an internal investigation uncovered an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law.

That's a tough week, especially immediately following Valentine's Day. But you know how I roll, I keep the emotions around here even. It was all heartbreak in the world of romance.

Angie Harmon found love again, that nutty lady who threw away money on billboards looking for a husband has been on a few dates, and, as I hinted at earlier, Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo is out spreading love.

She told Howard Stern on Tuesday that she's "not a carpet muncher" but that she didn't mind watching her husband with other women. That's how you keep it together.

Speaking of keeping it together, I'm happy to report that I did survive Valentine's Day unscathed. I pulled the pro move of grabbing something on Friday and giving it to Mrs. SeanJo later that day.

I didn’t have to worry about doing anything but relaxing on Saturday. She was happy, I was happy, and I got to put another successful made-up holiday in the books.

A man catches his mom in bed with one of his friends

If you're following along, that intro left off a little high. We have to bring it back down to even again. That's not to take anything away from Angie Harmon, the billboard lady, or Jelly Roll and his wife.

They didn’t do anything wrong. I had us flying a bit too high heading into the first tale of True Romance is all. Let's take this swift kick to the nuts and get back to Earth.

This all started when this college student's mom started "acting weird" around his friends. She would wear risque outfits when his friends were over, then took it to another level entirely.

"She even started coming in my room and the living room to ‘clean,’ really just bending over right in front of them. It was really weird and annoying," he said, reports The Sun.

"I thought and hoped it was just for attention. And i honestly thought she wouldn't actually try anything with them."

If only mom just wanted the attention. There was one friend in particular who started hanging over at the house more. He has a class and works with him. This so-called friend started missing class.

There were other odd signs, and he started to have some suspicions about what his friend was up to. But like any good son would do, he "tried to sweep them under the rug" and "hoped it wasn't true."

Up to this point, he hadn’t seen anything. Why let the mind play tricks on you and go to places you don’t want it to? There's no need for all that.

That worked for a while. Until he had forgotten his uniform for work and needed to grab it after class before punching the clock.

"I went home and caught them in bed together. I was, honestly, horrified," he said of catching his mom and friend in bed.

"She apologized, and i haven't really spoken to her since. I just took my savings from my job and rented a motel room."

A touch dramatic on his part with the whole motel room, but you know, given what he had walked in on, you can’t blame the guy.

One can hope, after some time has passed, that he can find it in his heart to realize that mom needs some loving too. This is the friend's fault.

This Week In True Romance

This "girl next door" isn’t as innocent as she looks

Model Eve Sweet might look like the "girl next door" and she might believe in wholesome old-school romance (who doesn't?), but she has a wild side.

"I’m naturally nurturing and loyal, and I take a lot of pride in making the person I’m with feel cared for. People assume that means I’m quiet or reserved, but that couldn’t be further from the truth," The Mirror reports.

"The contrast between the polite, softer side and the insatiable minx keeps relationships alive, I think. You can take me to dinner and no one would know what we would get up to later."

I believe this is what the rappers refer to as a "lady in the streets but a freak in the bed." It's been said before, but it is worth repeating, "Forget about the game, I'm a spit the truth, I won't stop till I get em in they birthday suits."

Eve lives out in Spain and doesn’t mind letting you know that she's "filthy-minded and not shy" about what she wants in private.

"I look classy and feminine, the kind of woman you’d bring home to meet your parents, but there’s a lot more to me than meets the eye," she explains.

"I seem like a good girl, but I have a very dirty mind, so my man needs to keep up – in more ways than one."

A catch? I'll let you decide that for yourselves. She's very traditional and loves the idea of running a home and cooking dinner. It's after the dinner that she lets her wild side out.

What is she looking for in a husband, besides someone who doesn’t mind her occupation selling content on the internet?

"My dream husband is a confident, traditionally masculine man. I like a tall man with dark hair and strong legs who is confident and in charge – a gentleman who goes out of his way to make me feel special, and not just by opening doors for me."

What a lovely story. I hope she finds herself a mister tall, dark, and handsome.

For those who have had an affair, why did you decide to cheat instead of leave your partner?

We've taken a look at cheating from several different angles before, but we haven’t tried to figure out why the cheater cheated instead of just leaving their partner first.

There's a lot of selfishness that is apparently involved. But there's also some comforting revenge at play and some honesty about it being easier to cheat than it is to leave someone. Fire away Reddit:

I wanted to have my cake and eat it too. I wasn’t ready for a serious relationship and I was settling for someone I wasn’t fully attracted to physically or mentally.

My ex wife cheated. We co-parent pretty well now ten years later. But how it’s been described to me: She knew she didn’t want to be married anymore, didn’t want to deal with the embarrassment of telling me and our family she wanted to end it

Because I could. I was selfish and wasn’t thinking about the other person. I was in a happy relationship and was very fulfilled sexually and otherwise. I was working as a doorman for a popular bar and was always approached by young attractive women. And at the time I had thought that no one would get hurt if nothing was found out.

Lying is easier. Wasn’t sure how to leave or if I wanted to leave at first

I had an emotional affair. My now ex was abusive (not justifying, just explaining) and I used it as an escape fantasy. The person I used as fantasy was kind to me and my daughter and that’s all it took. I finally left my ex when some friends gave my daughter and I a way out and a safe place to land and my emotional obsession ended pretty quickly after that.

he cheated first, he started emotionally abusing me because of his affair, and i wanted him to hurt like i was hurt.

Because I was selfish, immature and had a bucket load of issues I hadn’t worked on. They might not have been my fault, but they are definitely my responsibility. I have not and would not ever cheat again. I’ve done over 7 years of therapy.

Very expensive to end a marriage

I genuinely loved the girl I was with and enjoyed spoiling her. The problem was that I loved myself more and that I was a selfish man with a lot of personal issues. My cheating had nothing at all to do with her, and had everything to do with me being a terrible human being. I modeled the behavior I observed in my own parents growing up, didn't accept that I could be in a happy and healthy relationship

It was a way out. They cheated earlier and there was a lot of pressure to forgive and move on. I was young and didnt have the support system, skills or perspective to verbalize that I was a young woman being treated quite poorly. It was a bridge out, but to an identical situation. The person I cheated with, cheated on me and left for that person. He cheated on her shortly before their wedding and called it off.

I can answer your question from an analytical perspective. I think sometimes when the routine of life overwhelms two people, life seems monotonous and boring, and some people like to relive the feeling of a first meeting, a first glance, a first love, and so they enter a vicious cycle.Between a temporary experience and keeping an old partner, confusion and deviation from the norm begin, and things develop, and that feeling of betrayal starts again. That's why they say, "He who cheats once can cheat again."

Because we were unhappy. And cheating is an easier pathway to leave. My divorce lawyer, when I said to him I was guilty and wanted to be over generous, "happy people don’t end marriages"

Dead bedroom and despite all efforts didn’t improve. But I loved her and I didn’t want to leave her but refused to spend the rest of my life in an asexual relationship

13 years ago I was deeply unhappy with myself and addicted to attention from beautiful women. I did not have the strength to break up with my ex at the time. In stead I cheated and then broke up with her the morning after. I’m ashamed I did it, it was stupid, I was stupid.

She cheated first and this was my 3rd relationship where a partner cheated. I was tired of being the bigger person and walking away.

MEAT and True Romance

- Galen in Sunset Beach NC writes:

Hey SeanJo,

Hope your Valentine’s Day was filled with True Romance. I mean, after all, you and Amber keep us dialed in to all things that keep the peace.

I submit my Valentine’s Day contribution for MEAT and True Romance. Clams with freshly harvested oyster clusters and both are considered aphrodisiacs.

Throw in some Veuve Champagne, a Vols sweep in opening weekend of baseball, and Vols basketball beating LSU…it makes for a perfect evening!

This guy is crazy

- Kirk B writes:

Here's one for your weekly love life stuff.

SeanJo

These are both at opposite ends of the romance spectrum. I'd recommend Galen's route if you're in search of one with the least amount of resistance.

That does it for another successful week of True Romance where we landed the plane evenly. We don’t want to get ourselves too high or too low and most weeks we're able to pull it off.

Some weeks are admittedly easier than others. This one took some work after I front loaded it with several mentions of success, but we got there.

