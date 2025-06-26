True Romance: Freak Offs Can Be Good For Your Relationship, A Wife Swap Gone Wrong & Swingers Share Stories

Forget everything you've heard about freak offs, they can be good for your relationship.

Do you feel that? It's an increase in carbon emissions as a list of who's who makes their way to Venice for the big wedding of billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

It's going down any day now and reported eligible bachelors like Orlando Bloom will be in attendance. In other words, welcome to True Romance.

Nothing says that like a destination wedding estimated to be in the $50 million range. Isn't love enough? Not when you have Bezos money it's not.

You better show the woman you love that she's worth it. You had better hang out on the superyacht for a few days leading up to the wedding.

Her son is turning 19 during that time and there had better be a foam party that takes place. You know he delivered on that.

He doesn’t have an army of people delivering packages around the world to not throw a foam party on the deck of his yacht, so that his fiancé can enjoy it in a bikini. That's love.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to see where it takes these two. Is there a prenup? Absolutely, Bezos has been there before and was caught with his pants down during the end of his first marriage when his ex-wife walked away with billions.

That doesn’t mean there isn't a possible "signing bonus" in place for Sanchez. Does she eventually cash that in? We'll have to wait and see. When it all goes sideways is part of the fun of watching these insane weddings take place.

I'm sure this one will last. It's not about fame and fortune and fake boobs and all of that. This is about two people coming together for love and a desire to spend the rest of their lives together. It gets you a little misty-eyed, doesn’t it?

Speaking of getting misty-eyed, what if I told you there were positives to freak offs?

Freak Offs aren't all bad?

Believe it or not, you haven’t been told the entire truth about so-called "Freak Offs." What if it turns out they're not all that bad? And that Diddy was doing them all wrong is all.

Would that change your mind on them? I thought so.

I'm the furthest thing from an expert on freak offs, but that's why I'm listening to a doctor. Not just any doctor, a sex therapist who is known for her show on the Oprah Winfrey Network. Those are the kinds of credentials I trust.

According to Dr. Laura Berman, you don’t have to end up on trial for various crimes by dipping your toes in the freak offs waters.

It's uncertain if excessive amounts of baby oil are necessary or not, but she told TMZ that there are a lot of people struggling with their sex lives.

If you're in a sexless relationship or one that's become boring in the bedroom, there are ways to spice things up. One of those ways is by having your own consensual (that is the key) freak off.

The doc suggests playing with toys, experimenting with bondage, dominance and submission and many other options like whips and rope.

The key differences between a Diddy freak off and one you would put on in your own sex dungeon are "communication and active ongoing consent."

Dr. Berman said, "I think in a lot of ways, group sex, open relationships are being normalized and celebrated in many ways and I don't think that's necessarily a bad thing. I'm all for to each their own, but I think it is being romanticized in a way that puts relationships at risk."

She goes on to warn that to pull off the whole group sex and things like open relationships and go back to a normal relationship, there needs to be some maturity and emotional intelligence that you might not have. Most can't pull it off.

Best of luck if you're entertaining the thoughts of hosting your own freak off. It isn’t for everyone, but as the doctor laid out, they don’t have to be the alleged Diddy way.

This Week in True Romance:

Wife Swap gone wrong…

Did this wife swap go wrong or is it all in how you look at it?

A teacher told a friend of hers about a student in her class whose parents are swingers. Swingers who can't keep their play away from the parents of their child's classmates.

"Ultimately, the parents end up swinging with another couple in their child’s school. Apparently the students and the parents have rubbed elbows before," the friend wrote on Reddit.

"Predictably, things spiraled out of control. The two sets of parents divorced one another and are now with the opposite partner. Essentially a husband/wife swap."

A true wife swap. The kind that nature never intended, not with children involved anyway. Now this new arrangement has posed some issues for the kids involved.

They'll work through it, I'm sure. It's not going to be easy, but time will make it better. Especially when they realize the wonderful love story that they witnessed.

Two marriages may have been destroyed, but are you telling me this wasn’t driven by love and romance? We have a couple of seasoned swingers who broke up.

That didn’t happen by chance. There was a force that did that. A force that they didn’t even know was at work when they first started swinging.

Who fell for who first isn’t the point here. It's that this "wife swap gone wrong" situation brought these four people love. That's almost as moving as learning that there are positive aspects to freak offs.

Swingers share the wildest, most unexpected thing that happened during a swap.

A thread was started by someone who wanted swingers to share their stories. I grabbed a few of the responses. Of course, I want to hear some of yours (anonymously) sean.joseph@outkick.com.

The person or bot who started the thread wrote, "Whether it was a moment of pure thrill, hilarious disaster, or a connection you didn’t see coming — we want to hear it. Couples, unicorns, bulls — all perspectives welcome."

"Did someone catch feelings? Did you show up for a fun night and end up in a plot twist worthy of Netflix? Or maybe the host’s cat joined the party (yes, we’ve heard it all)," they added.

"Let’s hear your craziest, hottest, or most unforgettable swinger stories — the ones you wouldn’t tell your coworkers… but would definitely tell Reddit."

One of my first experiences at an orgy I ended up rushing to the bathroom and throwing up (too much partying). I’m hunched over the toilet naked begging them to continue without me cause having 3 couples + spouse try to console you naked was embarrassing as hell.

First time having a threesome with one of my friends. She drank too much and started puking. My husband (boyfriend at the time) sat with her butt ass naked on the couch, her butt ass naked. He held her hair up and I went up stairs to get her clothes. I fell asleep on my bed and never went back down. Woke up the next day — he put her to bed next to me and went home. It was hilarious. Eventually they got worried about me and went up stairs to find me zonked.

Met a couple at Costco 😂 They really do have everything.

Seeing washed up celebs from the 80s at lifestyle parties is one of them.

Had to help the hubby of a couple who's wife drank too much get her back to her room (before playing even started). Then he asked if we could continue as MFM with his wife crumpled around a toilet in the left room puking. Ya, no.

We went to the club with a plan for a simple 3-Some with a female only to find out she brought her BF. On the way to a play room for the now 4-way, we came across another couple we had played with previously and we ended up having a 6 way Orgy that Pagan Rome would have been proud of!!

First hotel takeover and my wife was very friendly with everyone we met (she is absolutely beautiful, everyone was interested). She just told everyone she liked to come say hy at our room. It turn out as our very first orgy very fast...

Tornado sirens went off at an orgy party around 4am one time, we paused to check the radar then went back to it.

One couple we clicked with asked to perform a background check on me and my wife. Needless to say things didn’t work out.

Spontaneously started a threesome on a moving walkway in Vegas. Let's just say the vibe check meetup for drinks went really well, and the two guys couldn't keep their hands off of Mrs Spicy on the way back to the room.

Crazy submissive and I had a great roll at a swing club. After we were chilling, she remembered who I am. Her dad was my boss a long time ago.

A girl I was trying to hookup invited to her house, where she lives with her stag partner. I didn’t know anything about that until of course the guy walked in after a walk with his dog. He was a good fella, and the threesome was wild.

Moved to a new town for a job. The weekend before I started I decided to try out a lifestyle club. I had some success has a single male and had a great time with a fun couple. The following week I started my new job and sure enough the male half of the couple was one of the owners of the company.

Crying. The guy crying. Happy tears, but still.

---------

Be sure to send me your swinger story and/or whatever else you like my way. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.