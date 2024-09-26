Actress Wonders If She Avoided One Of Diddy's 'Freak Off' Parties When She Was 19

Celebrities are scrambling to distance themselves from Sean "Diddy" Combs as he sits behind bars in a New York jail after he was arrested on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

We've got claims by some that they never attended any baby oil soaked "freak off" parties the rap mogul is accused of throwing. Others have coincidentally deleted old tweets that may or may not have shown Diddy in a positive light.

Then there are those, like actress Jenny Mollen, who are looking back with a sense of relief. She met Diddy when she was 19 and is now wondering if she was invited to a "freak off" during her encounter with him.

She may never know for sure because she declined the offer to party with him in his room. The now 45-year-old wife of actor Jason Biggs told her "That time Jenny was almost in a freak off" story on Instagram.

"I just wanted to tell you guys that one time, when I was like 19, I was in San Diego and this guy came over, and he's, like, ‘my boss wants to meet you,’" Mollen said. "I had on this maroon button-up shirt, like brick colored red button-up cotton shirt, hideous jeans and like a loafer. Not giving sex vibes."

That apparently didn't bother Diddy any. He sent one of his guys over to break the ice with a "my boss wants to meet you line."

Diddy invited Jenny Mollen to his room to party when she was 19

Mollen, hideous jeans and all, describes Diddy in a "fur coat kind of vibes-looking outfit." She then says she remembers that he was small with very small hands.

"Very small and he puts out his hand, and he shakes my hand. He had the littlest hands I've ever felt, like, not like Lazlo (her 7-year-old son) little… but maybe like a 12-year-old hand," she said.

Next came the invitation to party in his room with him. She turned it down, but given all that's come out about his parties lately, she thinks that she might have avoided a freak off party.

"Guys, would I have been on a freak off? That's what I'm reading! It's called a freak off. Would I have been captured in his room in my hideous maroon shirt and would there be footage to this day of me in some sort of crazy exploitative freak off," Mollen wondered, before adding "So glad I didn't go."

If even a fraction of the allegations are true, then the chances are probably pretty good that she did indeed have a close call.