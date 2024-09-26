Pink Explains Deleted Tweets After Diddy's Arrest As Hollywood Scrambles

After taking incoming fire this week due to deleted tweets as Hollywood scrambles like the cockroaches they are over the Diddy scandal, Pink was forced to explain why she scrubbed her own tweets.

Did she delete the tweets because of Diddy? Where did the tweets go? Why now? Why Pink? Why! Why! Why!

Over on Twitter, the singer deleting tweets has caused mass confusion, but she says everyone can chill the hell out. There's an explanation.

"I don’t know why I became a headline this week, but I wiped my Twitter account on February 6!!!" Pink explained via Instagram where she turned off her comments.

"There is no truth to the rumors spread this week, and while I’ve met people in passing, I’m not associated with any of the people mentioned."

At this point, while Diddy sits in a New York City jail on federal racketeering and human trafficking charges related to his "Freak Off" parties, celebrities can't make a move without it raising eyebrows as Internet investigators search for any clue as to who could possibly have some sort of connection to the Diddy case.

While Pink says to leave her out of this drama, there are other celebrities who might have some explaining to do based on their past quotes about Diddy parties.

US Weekly has spent this week collecting old quotes from celebrities that have raised some eyebrows as Diddy is locked up.

Take Ashton Kutcher.

"I've got a lot I can’t tell," Kutcher said during a 2019 radio interview. "Can’t tell that one either. … I’m actually cycling through them. Diddy party stories, man, that was some weird memory lane thing."

Khloe Kardashian might have some explaining to do. In 2014, she referenced partying with Diddy during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. "This party, I think half the people were butt-naked," Khloe said.

And then there's Usher.

"I went there to see the lifestyle, and I saw it, but I don’t know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild, it was crazy," the singer told Howard Stern during a 2016 interview. Usher was a teenager while he lived with Diddy in the 1990s.

You know who is adamant that he wasn't at those parties? 50 Cent.

"I've been very vocal about not going to Puffy parties and doing s— like that," the rapper told the The Hollywood Reporter this summer while heat was mounting on Diddy. "I’ve been staying out of that s— for years. It’s just an uncomfortable energy connected to it.

And finally, let's hear once again from comedian Katt Williams from back in January when he sat down with Shannon Sharp.

"I've had to turn down $50 million four times. Just to protect my integrity and that virgin hole I was telling you about, right?" Katt told Sharpe. "Cause P. Diddy be wanting to party, and you got to tell him no. You got to tell him no! I did. See, I got the receipts for everything I’m telling you, that’s why I can say them so freely."