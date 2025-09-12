True Romance: Couple Banned From Park After Sex In Woods Turns Into A Fight, Mom's Secret & Cheating Stories

Nothing ruins the mood while getting it on in the woods like calling out an ex's name

Welcome to this week's edition of True Romance. It's our weekly journey through the complicated and sometimes messy world of romance.

Matters of the heart don’t always go as planned. But that doesn’t mean we throw our hands up and forget it or turn to robots or AI.

It means we go for it, and sometimes we fall short and have to pick ourselves back up, but I'd argue that the difficult journey makes it all worth it in the end.

We had to survive the onslaught from the NFL and everywhere else, shoving Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce down our throats so that we could finally get a couple to root for.

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer are going to show us what a real relationship between an NFL star and a singer looks like. No PR stunts here.

Speaking of PR stunts, don’t throw those accusations Pamela Anderson's way about her maybe or maybe not relationship with Liam Neeson. She would never do such a thing.

"I do not and will never feed into PR stunts… I'm authentically driven. I'm superstitious when it comes to love. And I'm not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life," she said last week about such accusations.

"I know I'll fall in love again and again on screen. That is my job. If we do it well, you will feel it, a kind of projection. It is the greatest compliment. So please think positive. And I appreciate your good wishes. There are no silly games being played. I'm sincere."

Love is an interesting thing, isn’t it? It can lead you out into the woods and end up getting you banned from a state park. It can also lead you into an affair as a married mom.

Couple banned from Georgia park after having sex and fighting in the woods

A day of romantic blackout drinking at Fort Yargo State Park in Georgia took a turn for a couple when the name of an ex slipped out of the mouth of a woman during sex in the woods.

The record scratch in the middle of sex in the form of the name of an ex led to yelling and screaming that got the attention of others visiting the park that day.

According to the Winder Police Department, Frederick Libbey, 37, and Julia Krieger, 30, were both arrested for public indecency after their sex turned fight, reports WSBTV 2.

The couple reportedly had plans to "get blackout drunk" in the woods the day of their arrest. Obviously, that sets the mood for some intimacy and that's exactly what happened.

Unfortunately, Krieger reportedly let the name of her ex-husband fly during sex. Yelling and screaming followed, and the argument got the attention of someone who ended up calling the police.

When the police arrived on the scene, they found Libbey on a hiking path attempting to wear a towel. He couldn’t keep himself covered and showed officers that he wasn’t wearing anything under the towel.

Libbey was handcuffed at that time and taken to a patrol car.

Both Libbey and Krieger ended up being arrested and while neither opted to press charges against one another, they were charged with public indecency, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

Libbey had an additional charge of public drunkenness because he admitted to officers that he had been drinking since 1pm that day. Police reports indicate that the two lovebirds were banned from the park.

Perhaps another planned day of romantic blackout drinking in the woods will work out for them one day. At a different park, of course.

This Week in True Romance:

A married mom has a secret

Her secret is that she's been having her cake and eating it too. She's 33, she's a married mom with a 12-year-old son, and she's banging a 22-year-old on the side that she met at the gym.

"On the surface, I’m successful, pretty and happily married with no financial worries. I’m sure a lot of people are envious of my 'perfect life.' But there’s another side to me that no one knows about; I have a 22-year-old lover and I absolutely adore him," she admitted.

So where's the problem? She gets to play house and mess around with a guy she met at the gym she goes to before work.

These two kept catching each other's eye, and before you know it they were talking and going for drinks. It wasn’t planned. This was purely letting romance take over.

They "have wild sex and do things my husband (who’s lovely, but very strait-laced) would never dream of." The problem is the boy toy developed feelings.

Her husband doesn’t suspect a thing and the last thing she wants was for the affair partner to start throwing around the word love. Yet here she is and he wants her to leave her family for him.

That's not at all what she wants. She said, "I know what I’m doing is crazy and I’m putting everything at risk, but I want things just to stay as they are. Honestly, I don’t think I could bear to lose my husband or my lover."

I think we all know how this is going to end. She's going to mess around and lose both of them. She's going to wait too long for the lover and get caught by her husband - a full crash and burn.

That's why you don’t get yourself into these situations in the first place. You meet the guy at the gym, the sex is wild, and you start the divorce proceedings immediately. You avoid a ton of unnecessary heartache that way.

What is the worst cheating story you have ever heard?

A curious fellow on the cesspool known as Reddit decided to pose the question above in an attempt to try "to see if someone can beat what I just found out about my wife."

Will we ever know if someone beat what he found out about his wife?

Probably not, but we will get some insane cheating stories that will, if done properly, remind us we don’t have that bad after all.

I had a former coworker find out his wife was filming a lot of amateur porn being paid next to nothing after being married for a few years. He found out when he found one of her DVD's hidden in the house. He assumed it was a gift for his birthday in 2 weeks and watched it when she wasn't around. When he confronted her, her only reply was she was doing it for him. He imploded after that and needed counselling for a few months after the divorce was finalized.

Dad had an affair while working over seas. Tells mom a year later; makes her wait a week to tell the kids so we're left wondering why mom is crying all the time. Dad promptly walks out right after the bomb is dropped leaving kids and wife devastated. Don't hear from him for the next 4 months. Then proceeds to torment mother for the next year, making her believe they might salvage the relationship. Fast forward 3 years- brings woman from overseas and marries her in the courthouse without telling either of his children until 2 months afterwards. Meet my scumbag dad.

My girlfriend of 5 1/2 years cheated on me while I was asleep in the next room (in our bed). I found out the next day.

I heard this story from a friend who's friends with a girl who has 4 boyfriends. On her birthday, she requested that all four boyfriends buy her the same purse (neither knew of each other). The boyfriends complied, and she sold 3 of the purses for money, and kept one of them. All 4 boyfriends are extremely pleased when they see her wearing the "purse he got her".

I had a friend whose husband cheated on her during his bachelor party. Apparently there were two strippers who let guys touch them. Then they took the groom into a room. Nobody said a thing to my friend, of course, and the wedding happened a few days later. Since then he has cheated on her many times and she stays with him because when she confronts him about things she finds out about he cries and "is really sorry". I had to stop being friends with her.

My fiancee had an affair. I took her back. Found a way to forgive. THEN, she broke up with me. "You didn't get mad enough," she explained.

Went away with the family, day after the bf and I had shared the "I love you" date, he said it first, wake up next morning to three texts, one describing his mistake (some random chick at a party), one saying I was too good for him and the last saying we should see other people. Flash forward to New Years he calls me, talk on the phone for hours by the end of it I get drunk and agree to meet up with him later in the month, we hang out, kinda click back to how we were before, he tells me he's leaving the country in two weeks....

This happened to a guy I knew in HS. He was married to a girl for several years that ended up needing a kidney transplant. He was a match and gave her one of his kidneys instead of having her wait on the transplant list. Just 3 months after the surgery, she cheated on him and divorced him.

One of my old friends wife's cheated on him numerous times, one day she said she was leaving him for another man. Turned out old mate she was going to leave him for said he was only interested in her for sex and didn't want any more to do with her. She then went back to my friend. And made him apologise to her so o she would get back with him. He did and they are still together, don't know if she still cheats as I don't speak to them anymore.

i was going to propose to my girlfriend of just over a year, but then she was like "i'm moving to boston, i got into pharmacy school." so i was like i'll try the long-distance thing and THEN propose to her. Turns out, the entire time we were dating, I was the "other guy," and her "real boyfriend" lived in boston.

was the "other guy," and her "real boyfriend" lived in boston. I was dating an Actress.. Confronted her about cheating, she denied it. She said she had to move to LA for work so we broke up. Then she traveled the world with the guy she cheated on me with. Kind of expected, but yeah. Don't date people that lie for a living.

Dive instructor at resort I worked at banged some lady while her husband was passed out drunk on the bed next to them, allegedly.

My ex and I were dating for 2.5 years, I came back from a business trip without telling her when i was coming home so I can surprise her, I walked into my apartment saw her with my younger brother on the kitchen counter.... I was devastated, my scummy brother didnt apologize or anything i just grab my stuff and walked right out, still hurts thinking about the situtation as im writing this. God why cant love be simple.

---------

That's all for this week. Send your own stories of romance, anonymously if you prefer. We'll do it all again next Thursday.

The inbox is always open - sean.joseph@outkick.com. And don't forget to follow along on Twitter and on Facebook.