True Romance: Conjoined Twin Marries As Sister Remains Single, Girlfriend Has A Sugar Daddy & Age-Gap Stories

It's that time of the week again. The time when we take a few minutes out of our day for ourselves. We turn the lights down, light a candle, slip on more comfortable shoes, and put on some classical music.

The mood has to be right for our weekly adventures. Where else are you going to take a look at the fascinating marriage of a conjoined twin and her sister who, while they may share a vagina, is still single one minute and sugar daddy stories the next?

There aren’t many places with that kind of range. It's part of the magic of love and romance. Like that of the former Playboy Playmate who has broken through Pete Davidson's hard exterior and is now pregnant with his child.

If that's not love, I don’t know what it is. It's unquestionably more real that whatever that Coldplay kiss cam couple who won't go away shared. Their neighbors don’t even like them anymore. Why we know that, I have no idea.

But enough about them. It's time to get into this week's edition of True Romance.

Conjoined twins Lupita and Carmen Andrade share almost everything, but not a husband

We start the meat of this week's column with a happy story involving marriage and conjoined twin sisters. This journey down the aisle started on a dating app in 2020.

After sifting through the fetish guys, Carmen Andrade met Daniel McCormack. The two started dating with her conjoined sister Lupita along for the ride.

"I met my boyfriend, Daniel, on Hinge in October 2020," Carmen said back in 2023. "I never tried to hide the fact that I’m a conjoined twin, which meant I got a lot of messages from guys with fetishes. I knew right off the bat that Daniel was different from the others, because he didn’t lead with a question about my condition. I have social anxiety, and I’ve ended up canceling dates at the last minute, but I felt calm on the way there."

Fast-forward to 2025 and Carmen and Daniel are now married. Lupita, while along for the entire ride, is still single. I'm not sure how the logistics of all that works out, but the love of her life is out there somewhere.

Here are some recently released pictures from the happy couple's wedding where I'd assume Lupita was the maid of honor.

This is the kind of story that restores your faith in love, doesn’t it? There's someone out there for you. You just have to look in the right places is all.

Props to Carmen for doing that and for being able to patiently sift through the fetish weirdos until she found the one for her. Fellas, Lupita is still out there - single and ready to mingle.

Man finds out that his girlfriend has a sugar daddy

Okay, so you're 30, and you just found out that your 27-year-olf girlfriend has been lying to you about having a sugar daddy. Do you celebrate the same day you find out or wait and set up a huge party?

I can tell you that this guy didn’t take the news of his girlfriend's sugar daddy situation as well as he should have. He went the whole self-pity route and was feeling hopeless.

He didn’t realize what a gift he had truly been given. Sad, I know. He shared what should have been a joyful story as a man who was lost and broken on Reddit.

"I thought she was the one, I love her so much. She was perfect. For once, I really felt like the love was real. We had the same interests, I loved everything about her." he wrote.

"We've been together for like 2.5 years at this point. But now I just feel so hopeless and depressed. I was ready to spend the rest of my life with her."

The reason he feels hopeless and depressed is that the love of his life had been lying to him about having a sugar daddy. She denied it until he had proof. He sees it as a breach of his trust. An unforgivable betrayal.

"She keeps saying that it's not cheating because they didn't do anything physical, but to me cheating is more than just physical. The lie has broken me emotionally, and the emotional aspect of a relationship is really important to me," he added.

"I'm so broken right now. She thinks it's not a big deal and says that she couldn't tell me because I wouldn't be okay with it."

He asked her to leave because he needed his space and he was spiraling after he learned about what was going on. I understand being upset about lying, but she only did that because she knew he would flip out.

He's looking at this all wrong. This isn’t a reason to call it quits. If anything, this is in actuality great news. There's nothing physical going on.

She's in all likelihood being sent money to send flirty messages to some guy. It's time to start taking some expensive vacations and have that guy pay for them. If she thinks after this that you're going to be the one shelling out cash for this and that, she's crazy.

Perhaps it's the fact that he's only 30 that is keeping the blinders on. One day, I think he'll realize what he missed out on if he went through with breaking up with his girlfriend and her sugar daddy.

To those that have dated someone 20 plus years older, what was your experience like?

Many people who start dating someone older than themselves have a fantasy about how it will all play out. That fantasy can take you many years down the road before reality hits you in the face.

Suddenly you're in your 40s or 50s and still able to have fun, but your much older partner is in or pushing their 70s, and it's not the same as it was years ago. They eat dinner at 4pm and go to bed when the sun goes down.

Here are some age-gap stories from Reddit thanks to someone who asked what it's like. Don't worry, they're not all nursing home nightmares.

I've been married for 29 years to a man 20 years my senior. Probably the exception. It was the second marriage for us both, we both had kids from first marriage and we have 2 together. He is a boomer in age, but not in attitude. He had full custody of his 3 sons after his first marriage. His family tends to be very healthy and long-lived on both sides, whereas my genetic heritage is a lot more questionable. Right now, at 75, he is outside with one of our sons getting the yard ready for a family party. He's retired, I'm working full time so he does all the cooking, shopping, and most of the housework. It can work, but it fully depends on the individuals.

Not quite 20 years, but I dated someone who was 42 when I was 26. At first it was great, we had a few common interests and lots to talk about. As time went on, though, the age difference really became the elephant in the room. We were just at completely different points in our lives. I was single, never married, no kids, figuring out my career path. He was once divorced, well established in his career. He was really looking to get remarried and settled down. I wasn't really at that point quite yet. We also obviously grew up at different times and had different points of reference. We also were born and raised in different countries (US and UK), which just emphasized the differences that much more. We dated for a few months and then parted amicably when we realized things weren't going to work in the long term. No regrets at all. He was a great guy and I very much enjoyed his company. It just wasn't meant to be.

When I was in my early 20's, I dated a woman who was in her mid 40's. It was mostly like dating someone my own age. The main difference was that she had her shit together and I didn't. She was a doctor and I was still in college and serving table to make ends meet. The reason it didn't work out was because I was really insecure about having nothing to contribute. She was constantly spending money on me to go out and do things, planning trips, etc. I thought it was awesome at first, but eventually felt like I was nothing more than just a young piece of arm candy for her. She never did anything to make me feel that way and was really nice in general. It was my own insecurities. I didn't want to seem like I was just dating her for her money. As time went on, I felt worse and worse about how useless I was and ended up walking away from the relationship. She definitely could have done better anyway. It wasn't the age difference that got between us, it was my own insecurities about how stable and put-together she was vs. how poor and immature I was.

It wasn't 20 years but close to. I just kinda felt out of place. Like all her friends were in their 40s, they were talking about stuff I just didn't care about and I noticed the weird looks they would give us but specifically me. But she did spoil me rotten. I decided to end it when she had to watch her kid one weekend cause his deadbeat dad went somewhere with friends and couldn't look after him and the kid caught me sneaking into her room and said "goodnight dad." I'm pretty sure he didn't know it was me cause it was dark out but I just finished school and there was this sudden oh shit moment.

I’ve got two people in my life with this kind of age gap. It’s overall been fine for them (though one raised a LOT of eyebrows), but now both are in their 60s and dealing with partners in their 80s. Both are having to severely limit their lives because their partners just don’t have the stamina for the activities they used to enjoy. They don’t regret the relationships, but wish they weren’t as housebound.

Had a brief relationship when I was 47 and she was 24. There were time and geographic constraints (she lives on another continent and was only in my city for the summer) that meant it was never going to last, but it was fun while we were together. We both cared a lot about the other person, enjoyed the same things, and stayed friends for a while afterwards. My main takeaway was that "the age difference doesn't matter until it does".

My husband is 18 years older than me We are going strong, 12 years this month

Partner is 23 years older and we've been together about 3 years, no kids. By far it's the healthiest relationship I've been in. We respect and understand that the other has things in their life that sometimes come first (his parents are in their 80s and need help with a lot of things, and I often prioritize helping my sister with the kids when she needs it). His nieces and nephews are only about 6-12 years younger than I am so at family gatherings I don't really know where I fit in because I don't want to be categorized as one of the "kids" even tho I prob have more in common with them, but actively feel significantly younger than my partner's sister's/their husbands. But that's been the only thing and it's not a big deal.

they paid for everything and more experienced, less arguments, better in bed, huge manipulators

I dated someone that was 35 years older. Lasted almost 5 years. It was great, never felt manipulated or taken advantage of. His family was adorable with me. I feel like there was not a true difference in maturity/tastes and on the subjects where it existed we were generally open to understand the other's point of view. He payed for a lot of things because he made a lot more money but he also had a significant financial downfall at some point so I also did my part. It ended, like many relationships, during Covid. I was the one who initiated the break-up. It was great while it lasted but I would not do it again.

It was awkward. I was 22 she was somewhere in her early 40s. She had this mom thing toward me that weirded me out.

I have dated successful much older men as a sugar baby for money & also for fun. It is always totally intimidating, unpredictable, interesting, exciting & educational for me. Being completely out of my depth with powerful people can be very scary too. I have seen so many things that are too dangerous for me to ever talk about with anyone. It also taught me a lot about the loneliness & social isolation of guys who face daily public pressure.

