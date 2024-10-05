Trisha Yearwood Makes Troubling Move Amid Garth Brooks Drama And The Timing Isn't Great

Look, I don't really want to touch any of the Garth Brooks stuff right now. It's early in the game, and these things tend to change on a dime.

That being said, this little move by Trisha Yearwood – Garth's longtime wife – doesn't look great.

Hindsight is 20/20, and we can all play MMQB until we're blue in the face, but selling your Brentwood, Tennessee home ONE day after your husband was accused of some awful things by your former makeup artist … ain't great.

There's just no two ways about it:

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are going through it right now

Look, it could be nothing. Frankly, it probably is nothing, because Brooks' statement clearly says they've known this was coming for months while also calling out his accuser for wanting "hush money." Certainly doesn't sound like someone who's backing down, selling property, and skipping town.

So, maybe, this is just some piss poor timing. Your house sits on the market for years and years and years, and then it just happens to sell the day after all the shit in your life hits the fan. The universe is a fickle little creature. We'll see.

For those who missed it, Brooks is being sued by Trisha's former makeup artist. She claims that he sexually assaulted her and raped her. I doni't want ot get into details, believe me, but they're all out there if you wanna dabble. Go ahead.

I also don't want to offer any sort of opinion on this one yet, which is why I didn't really wanna touch it to begin with. Garth maintains his innocence and says this is just your classic money-grab, while the unnamed accuser is providing text messages and doubling down. No idea who to believe, and I don't wanna even broach it yet.

But, Trisha Yearwood selling her Brentwood mansion the day after this bombshell drops isn't a great look, and it has country fans on edge this morning. Big time.

I could go on and on – the internet is full of sleuths nowadays. But I won't, because we all have things to do.

Anyway, I'm sure this story-onion will continue to get peeled back further and further over the next few weeks/months, so stay tuned. Or don't.

Actually, don't. Go out and enjoy the day instead. It's fall, after all.