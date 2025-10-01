Country Music Singer Has Alpha Reaction After Being Crushed By A Drink: WATCH

Treaty Oak Revival star Sam Canty showed zero fear on stage after getting crushed by a drink.

Canty was performing with his incredibly popular country band in South Carolina when things took a dumb and unfortunate turn, according to Whiskey Riff.

A fan decided to launch a drink right at Canty, and whoever threw it has some rock solid aim. The drink smacked Canty directly in the head, and hit with so much force that there was a clear loud pop.

Fortunately, he didn't go down or appear to be shaken up too badly.

Below is a look at the immediate aftermath. That certainly looks like it's going to sting for a few days.

Sam Canty refuses to stop raging after getting cracked by a drink.

How did Canty respond? Did he start complaining or get incredibly angry? Despite being more than justified in doing both, he chose a different path.

He got on the stage at his next show in Richmond, Virginia and urged fans to bring the heat and keep raging, despite what happened to him.

"I got hit in the f*cking face last night. So, keep [the drink throwing in a direction away from the stage], but let's f*cking rage," Canty said as he lifted and drink and jumped into his performance.

You can watch the awesome moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Hell yeah, man. Hell yeah. Now, do I think crushing a dude with a drink is polite? No, but it also could have legitimately been an accident.

What people need to understand is that Treaty Oak Revival shows are notoriously insane and rowdy. It's part of the brand. It wouldn't surprise me one bit if a person just lost control of the drink on release, and it ended up catching Canty in the face. It also could have been 100% on purpose. Hard to say with complete certainty.

Either way, he clearly doesn't care that much and definitely doesn't want fans to hold back. He wants people to rage as hard as they can…..as long as the drinks aren't aimed at him.

Fair. Seems like a nice happy medium.

Props to Canty for not being a coward or making a big deal about the whole situation. That's alpha male energy. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.