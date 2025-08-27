Travis Kelce Magically Announces American Eagle Ad Campaign After Taylor Swift Engagement News

Who didn't see Travis Kelce cashing in on the Taylor Swift engagement news? Yay, team!

What a shocker it was this morning as Travis Kelce announced a new advertising campaign with American Eagle just hours after announcing he's engaged to Taylor Swift.

And they made all of these announcements days before the start of the NFL season that is expected to by Kelce's last. What incredible timing from these people. Dumb luck, right?

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

And to think the latest news was dropped at 8 a.m. EST on a Wednesday morning so it could dominate the news cycle as Taylor Swift sits alone on top of Google Trends with a whopping 5M+ in search volume.

I'll stand by my theory: This has all been concocted by Swift's team from the beginning, and it's working brilliantly.

In this latest money-making venture, Swift's team has Kelce out putting food on the table with his Tru Kolors sports and lifestyle brand for American Eagle where it appears people will be wearing tan and white or a version of tan and white this fall.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Stun With Engagement Announcement. Will There Be A Prenup?

Kelce, Variety reports, kept the campaign a secret "for nearly a year. It was an awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process."

Blah, blah, blah.

We're supposed to believe that quote came out of his brain? This is the same guy who tweeted this back in 2011.

Can you smell what the Swift marketing team is cooking?

Here's a hint: You're about to be inundated with American Eagle commercials, TikTok influencers swearing they LOVE AE and you're going to get sick of AE on every platform you can think of.

"AExTK will receive a full marketing blowout as Kelce plans his nuptials to Swift – an internet breaking moment this week when the couple took to Instagram and announce he’d proposed," Variety writes. "The collection will see in-person activation, a podcast partnership with The Ringer and takeovers on fantasy sports platforms."

Great. Can't wait.