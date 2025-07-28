Travis Kelce Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos From ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is one of many celebrity cameos in the sequel to one of Adam Sandler's most iconic films.

Travis Kelce took to Instagram over the weekend to share some exclusive, behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Happy Gilmore 2.

Kelce is one of a laundry list of celebrities making cameos in the highly-anticipated sequel, and he seems pumped to be a part of the project.

"Man this life is crazy!! Still so surreal I got this opportunity," Kelce captioned the photos on social media. "@adamsandler SANDMAN!! Thank you brotha, for the opportunity and for giving us all Happy Gilmore 2! Everybody go check it out right now! On @netflix"

Without giving away any spoilers, Kelce plays a brown-nosing waiter in the film who gets into an argument and ultimately fires a busboy named Oscar (played by music superstar Bad Bunny). There's also a scene where Kelce — wearing only a towel — is slathered in honey and presumably eaten by a bear. But I'll let you watch the movie for the full context of that one.

Adam Sandler discussed the sequel on the Kelces' New Heights podcast on Wednesday, where the legendary actor had nothing but good things to say about Travis and Jason.

"You guys just go, ‘All right, if I’m doing this, I might as well be great at this,’" Sandler said of the Kelce brothers. "Travis was locked in, he had to kind of be a bad guy."

RELATED: Travis Kelce Gets High Praise From Henry Winkler For His Acting Skills

Sandler added that Travis and Bad Bunny (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) had great chemistry in the film.

"You two guys were amazing together," Sandler said. "He was so sweet, and you had to be a little bit of a louse to him. You didn’t like doing it because you love the guy. You had to be mean to Benito, but we got it done, and you look cool."

The movie (which is streaming now on Netflix) also got a shout-out over the weekend from Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

"Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie. An absolute must watch," Swift wrote in an Instagram Story post, along with the film's movie poster. "13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible."

Swift ended her post with a subtle honey pot emoji. Apparently, she has a favorite scene.