Travis Kelce Gets High Praise From Henry Winkler For His Acting Skills

Travis Kelce might have a bright future in acting — at least, that's according to Henry Winkler.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made his scripted acting debut last fall in FX's horror drama series Grotesquerie, which was directed by Henry's son, Max Winkler. Kelce got glowing reviews from the whole family.

"My son directed Mr. Kelce, Trav, and said he was a wonderful actor," Henry told TMZ last week. "I saw the show. He was great."

This isn't the first time Winkler has complimented Kelce's acting skills. After the premiere of Grotesquerie, the former Happy Days actor appeared on SiriusXM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw in October.

During the interview, Winkler recalled his first encounter with the three-time Super Bowl champ on the field before a Chiefs game — when Travis came on the field wearing a Fonzie T-shirt.

"I got an autographed picture and I made him a video of, I said, ‘Max, I want to tell him how great he is,'" Winkler said. "'Cause you really think he's just a football player. He's really good. He's a natural, and he talked to me about it on his podcast with his brother."

RELATED: Henry Winkler Talks Unlikely Bromance With Patrick Mahomes

It's clear Winkler is a fan, but he isn't the only one praising Travis' work on the series. The show's star, Niecy Nash-Betts, told PEOPLE that Travis was "lovely to have on set, adding that he was "very professional" and "always came prepared."

"Travis was very open. He was very open on if there was a note given or a suggestion given. So amenable. 'Tell me what I don't know. Tell me what your thought is on this,'" Nash-Betts said. "I love that he didn't come in trying to act like, 'I know everything and I know it all.'"

Of course, Grotesquerie wasn't Kelce's first TV project. The 10-time Pro Bowler appeared in the reality series Catching Kelce and Moonbase 8. He also hosts Are You Smarter than a Celebrity? for Prime Video.

But Kelce has announced he will come back to play for the Chiefs in 2025. So his full-time Hollywood career will have to wait at least one more year.