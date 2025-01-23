Trans-Identifying Male Actor Nominated For 'Best Actress' Academy Award

With Donald Trump winning the Presidency and Republicans taking control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, there's a concerted effort to end the transgender agenda pushed by the radical left.

Trump signed an executive order on Monday that states there is a "biological reality of two sexes and clearly defines male and female." In addition to Trump's order, the House of Representatives recently passed a bill that would end federal funding for public athletics programs – such as in college sports – for teams that roster biological males on their women's teams.

It's no surprise that Hollywood, which is filled with radical leftists, is unhappy about this. So, how are they fighting back? By doubling down on transgender ideology, of course.

Trans-identifying male actor Karla Sofía Gascón was nominated for "Best Actress" at the Academy Awards.

Yes, a biological male is nominated for Best Actress, an award that is exclusively for women.

OutKick founder Clay Travis succinctly summed up the nomination: "The best women are men," Travis posted on X.

OutKick star Tomi Lahren also weighed-in: "Long live the patriarchy I guess."

Karla Sofía Gascón, born Carlos Gascón, is married to Marisa Gutiérrez and the pair have a daughter. According to People, Gascón came out as transgender in 2016, approximately fifteen years after meeting Gutiérrez and five years after the birth of their daughter.

Gascón previously made Hollywood history as the first male to be nominated for a Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award as an actress. All the nominations came from Gascón's portrayal of the title character in Netflix's Emilia Pérez.

The 97th annual Academy Awards are scheduled for March 2, 2025, where Gascón will attempt to make more history as the first male to capture an Oscar exclusively reserved for women.