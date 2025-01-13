Comedian Rips Hollywood Elitists In Brutal Fashion: WATCH

It's a great time to remember Tim Dillon's legendary rant about Joaquin Phoenix.

Dillon has become one of the biggest comedians in the world, and he's one of the few people in entertainment who truly doesn't care who he offends.

If he sets his sights on someone, then they're going to get it. That's just the nature of the beast, and that's what makes him so great.

Tim Dillon's rant about Hollywood is legendary.

I was scrolling through YouTube the other night while enjoying a Coors Banquet when I stumbled on Tim Dillon's famous rant about Hollywood and Joaquin Phoenix's Oscars speech.

It's been awhile since I last watched the fired up rant, and couldn't click the play button fast enough. It's every bit as entertaining as I remember, and it's the perfect way to get your Sunday rolling.

Crack open a cold one, hit play and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. It's going to be the funniest thing you hear all day.

That is how you do comedy, folks. That's how you whip people into a frenzy. I lose it every single time he talks about how people in Hollywood are talking about how we shouldn't kill animals for meat……while supporting abortion.

Explain that logical inconsistency if you can.

We need as much great comedy as we can get, and Tim Dillon is one of the people leading the charge. Props to him for being hilarious, and make sure to let me know what you think of the rant at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.