Trantifa? Trans Activist Who Threatened Nancy Mace, J.K. Rowling Identified

It all started when she forcefully called for men to be banned from the women’s bathrooms on Capitol Hill. For most people, this is a common sense measure that should not be met with any sort of flack. However, this stance earned her a disgusting death threat from a transgender activist just two days ago.

That's unhinged and disgusting to say the least. But unlike a couple of days ago, we now know the name of the person who issued this threat.

Earlier today, a reporter named Andy Ngo for the Post Millennial said that he identified the deranged person who issued a death threat to Mace. The trans activist is named Venus Andromeda Boyle, and has a history of attending Antifa rallies in the Portland area.

Using the online name "venuspeenis," Boyle posted a call for Mace and "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling to be killed. He then tried to erase his online footprint, but eventually, he was identified.

After learning that her foe had been identified, Mace did a brief internet search to see what "Trantifa" was. Once Mace saw the results, she rightfully said that people like this deserve a "room in prison and/or a mental ward." Furthermore, she asked Portland State University (where Boyle is a student) and Oregon Gov. Tina Totek what they planned on doing knowing that Boyle threatened a congresswoman.

Frankly, what should happen is Boyle gets arrested, sentenced to a very long stay behind bars, and given serious counseling on how to not be a raging psychopath. Anything less than this would be an atrocity and a sign that anyone can threaten politicians and not be held seriously accountable.