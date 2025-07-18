Loser CNN Guest Makes Stupid Comment About Trump Being Shot: WATCH

Trump was shot in the ear on July 13, 2024.

A CNN guest shared a wildly stupid comment about President Donald Trump being shot.

The 45th and 47th President was shot on July 13, 2024 during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots at the President and his crowd of supporters. Trump and three of his supporters were hit.

One attendee - Corey Comperatore - was killed and Trump was struck in the ear. He immediately hit the ground as Secret Service rushed in to secure the scene.

CNN guest appears to suggest Trump wasn't shot.

The entire situation was caught on video, and everyone with a brain can clearly see what happened. Well, CNN guest Toure seems to think the official story and events captured on film might not be so clear.

"He supposedly got shot in the ear. We never heard from his doctors on that...When did we hear from his doctors," Toure said Thursday night on CNN.

When asked again if Trump was shot in Butler, he refused to acknowledge a basic fact.

"I wasn't there. I don't know. I don't know," Toure further said.

Complete stupidity.

Watch the mind-boggling moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For the record, a common conspiracy theory pushed at the time was that Trump was struck by glass from a teleprompter.

That, of course, is complete nonsense for one very simple reason. The teleprompters remained intact during the event.

They would have shattered if a bullet had hit either of the two on the stage. You can see the teleprompters in the photo below.

It's nothing short of a miracle that the country didn't witness a red mist moment on live TV on July 13th. A simple turn of the head probably saved Trump's life and gave America the legendary "Fight! Fight! Fight!" moment.

It's crazy some people still refuse to acknowledge the truth, but I guess that's just woke media in 2025. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.