Totally Normal Person Gives Video Game A 0/10 For Lack Of LGBTQ+ Representation

A new video game called "Crimson Desert" was just released late last week and is sweeping the internet by storm.

It's an action-adventure role-playing game, and many people on social media have been sharing videos of fun things they've discovered while exploring the immersive open world.

It must be pretty popular, because the game has been selling like hotcakes since its release less than a week ago.

Though it has been a commercial success and reviews of the game have been mostly positive, with the Metacritic average being a 78, one totally normal person decided the game deserved a straight-up (no pun intended) 0/10 for its lack of LGBTQ+ characters or representation.

So, because a medieval fantasy game doesn't have any gay characters in it, that constitutes a zero?

What are we doing here, people?

God forbid a game not cater to roughly 9% of the American population, but even more so than that, why not play a game because it's a good game?

"This isn't about politics. It's about feeling invited to play and included in the world the game is trying to build."

What a weird thing to say. These people are literally professional victims.

Who cares how many wizards and warlocks are bumping uglies with members of the same sex?

And also, when did this whole issue of representation become such a big deal in gaming?

I grew up playing video games throughout my childhood, and no one ever talked about not playing a game because they didn't feel included.

In 2004, a company called Rockstar released a game called "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas," and it was a game-changer, widely considered one of the greatest video games of all time.

Everyone I knew was playing "San Andreas" at the time, which was, mind you, a game about a group of black guys in a gang battling a corrupt police force during the early 90s in a fictionalized version of South Central Los Angeles.

Do you know how many white guys I knew that worshiped at the altar of "San Andreas" (and still do)?

They didn't care that they were "under-represented" because the game kicked ass.

It's exhausting having to deal with this in every corner of pop culture and entertainment these days, and, judging by the comments, many gamers are just as fed up as everyone else when it comes to coddling these leftist nutjobs.

It's all just so tiresome, but it is nice to see that the general public is starting to push back on this more and more.

Let's just go back to making games that are fun without trying to shoehorn weird political agendas and diversity quotas into them, shall we?