Torrie Wilson Off The Top Rope With An Underwear Selfie, It's Faith Hill's Birthday & Arch Manning Is Back

Horns Up Arch Manning and Texas are back

No. 8 Texas isn’t one of the unbeaten and untested teams in college football right now. They opened the season with a big test against Ohio State and were rewarded with a loss in the first game of the season.

Since then, quarterback Arch Manning, in his first year as a starter for the Longhorns, hasn’t looked great. Texas has won the games, but before Saturday’s game against Sam Houston State he hadn’t thrown for 300 yards.

Manning added three passing touchdowns to his 309 yards passing and two rushing touchdowns to pad those stats a little during a 55-0 win over the Bearkats.

Is a 55-0 beat down and standing over an opponent after shaking them off in the end zone all Manning and Texas needed to get back on track?

We'll find out. For now, it's Horns Up in Austin.

The day of reckoning is coming for those previously mentioned unbeaten and untested teams. They can’t hide anymore. There are only so many soft opponents left on the schedule. Teams like Penn State and Ohio State are coming for them.

Speaking of teams who can’t hide anymore, it's over for the Clemson Tigers. They entered the season ranked No. 4, which should make fans of any team ranked in the Top 10 nervous, and have only beaten Troy this season.

After Saturday's loss at home to Syracuse, Clemson, now unranked, is 1-3. It was fun at first, but now it's just sad. Is Dabo Swinney still running down the hill? If so, at what point does he stop doing that?

Elvis is NOT still alive according to Priscilla Presley

In other news, Priscilla Presley claims that Elvis is NOT alive. She wishes he was, but the 80-year-old ex-wife of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll set the record straight on the rumors.

The rumors that Elvis Presley faked his own death at the age of 42 in 1977 aren’t true. Great, next you're going to tell me that Bigfoot isn’t real. That's where I draw the line.

"There’s been so much that’s untruthful out there — things like Elvis is still alive and hidden somewhere," Priscilla told People. "I wish he was still alive."

If Elvis was alive today, presuming Priscilla, who has a new memoir coming out, is telling the truth, he'd be 90. I have no reason not to believe her, and it's true she'd probably sell more copies if she said that he had faked his own death and is still alive.

That's not all she's setting the record straight on. She told the real story behind a scene in the movie Priscilla involving the late entertainer.

"I mean, I can't even remember Elvis and I having a feud. He did have a temper, there's no doubt. In the movie Priscilla, it has a moment where Elvis is on the telephone talking to Colonel Parker. The real story is Colonel was really upsetting him, and I had just come in, he didn't know I was there," she said.

"He just lifted up [the chair], and he just threw it," she continues. "By the time it got out of his hands he's like, 'Oh my God,' and he came running over to me. That's how it really was. Elvis did have a temper, but he never hurt anyone."

RIP Elvis Presley.

Bigfoot

- Todd writes:

Hey Sean!

Recently had a good discussion at a family dinner about Bigfoot and though I personally REALLY want to believe, here's why I simply can't:

1. No actual confirmed body, hair, teeth, bones or any trace of DNA whatsoever has ever been found. People say they bury their dead or hide the bodies somehow, but after all this time someone would have found something. We live on a big planet, but it's not that big. A Bigfoot would have died at some point somewhere and left remains behind that a hunter or hiker would have found.

2. There have been TONS of rescue searches for kids & hikers in remote wooded areas over many decades with thermal imaging. At some point there would have had to be a Bigfoot roaming around. Even if they hide in caves or under ground somehow, it's just too unbelievable to think never once.

3. Lastly, you have all these Hunters who have claimed to see them but never once took a kill shot or even just a very clear/distinct photo with a phone? You would be the most famous person on the face of the planet for a LONG time and probably made rich if you captured one. There are too many guys out there who play the lottery trying to get rich who hunt and have "seen" them but never killed one. I find that also too hard to believe.

Do I think we're alone in the universe? Maybe, but highly unlikely. I honestly believe like the multiverse from Marvel that there HAS to be TONS of galaxies with intelligent life. Even unintelligent life. But on our rather small planet, I just think that someone, somewhere would have collected at least some DNA at some point. Speaking of which, if these castings were taken from actual footprints, don't we have the technology to find DNA remnants on them?

Finally, I do very much believe, and you may find this odd being that I don't believe in Bigfoot, that there is very much a possibility that some sort of intelligent life forms are living in the deepest depths of our oceans. Navy pilots have seen them numerous times. I thought maybe it was technology from China, or maybe even Russia, until these pilots said these things are light-years ahead of any technology the U.S. could even dream of possessing. Anyhow, I do very much hope one day someone proves me wrong and finds indisputable evidence of Bigfoot, though I hope they don't have to kill one. Even capturing one, if they're as elusive as they say, I'm sure the terror one would feel of being captured would be truly sad; though incredible!

SeanJo

I'm right there with you Todd. I want Bigfoot to be real more than I believe that they're real. I've never seen any sort of actual evidence out in the wild.

Are they out there? Maybe.

Some of the "sightings" could also be bears walking on two legs or shadows. I don’t know how many supposed Bigfoot pictures I've seen that look like shadows in the trees.

That said, if you find anything compelling, send it my way sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Bigfoot Photo - Poplar Bluff, Missouri

- Curtis writes:

Hi Sean,

I work with a medium and we work together with an Ascended Master to ask about stuff like this and other paranormal evidence we get ourselves. I'm guessing that could sound even nuttier than the Sasquatch video. But, we do this all the time and we know it actually works.

I was initially pretty skeptical of this photo because the Sasquatch is looking directly at the camera and it's a pretty sharp image as far as these things go. You invited some comments about the story so I wanted you to know that we were able to validate that it's a real Sasquatch.

SeanJo

Hey Curtis, thanks for sending this in. I'm not able to see the video or attach it here. I'd love to know how, based on this grainy picture, you were able to validate that it's a real Sasquatch.

Divorce Couple

- Paul from St. Paul writes:

Seanie,

What train is coming barreling down the tracks at this guy, again? Pfft.

It appears to be a foregone conclusion that this couple is getting divorced and will eventually be going their separate ways with different people. So if sex with the ex is pleasing, then why not just ride that wave until such time that it hits shore for whatever reason!

What guy isn't interested in some side action with no strings attached? Seems like all gravy at this point, eh?

SeanJo

Paul thanks for going with the glass half full route with this. For those who missed it, I wrote about a couple going through a divorce that had decided to keep sleeping with each other until one of them found someone else.

We shouldn’t look at this with any negativity. You get it Paul.

The relationship may have come to an end, but why punish yourself by not having sex with your soon-to-be ex-wife? It seems unnecessary.

--------

That's it for this Sunday. It looks like the grills have slowed down. Enjoy the last full day of Summer. Fall will be here on Monday afternoon.

I hope you have more to look forward to than an 0-3 start to the season. That's what I'm confident will be my Panthers record when all is said and done at Bank of America Stadium this afternoon.

On a positive note, if all goes as planned, I could end the weekend with a 3-0 start to my fantasy football league. Also, happy birthday Faith Hill.

If you fire up the grill, send your meat or anything else you want to my way sean.joseph@outkick.com. Go ahead and follow me over on Twitter while you're at it.

