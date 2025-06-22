Social Media Erupts With 'Top Gun' Tweets After Iran Attack, Reactions Are Incredible

Social media is cooking with "Top Gun" comparisons after President Donald Trump launched a bombing mission against Iran.

The United States hit three nuclear sites in Iran early Sunday morning local time, including the Fordow enrichment facility.

Seven B-2 bombers dropped a total of 14 GBU-57 bombs as fighter jets cleared the air for the strike package.

It was an insane display of American military power.

"Top Gun" comparisons flood social media.

For those of you who don't know, it was similar to the plot of "Top Gun: Maverick." The second "Top Gun" film never mentioned Iran by name, but the target was a mountainous country with an underground nuclear facility that had to be taken out. The target country also operated old American fighter jets.

Sound familiar?

Well, people on social media are noticing the similarities and having a lot of fun with the situation.

To be clear, "Top Gun: Maverick" is a hell of a movie, but it's not overly realistic. In reality, the United States sent stealth bombers capable of carrying 30,000-pound bunker busters.

The military didn't send a bunch of F-18s carrying traditional bombs. That's not going to get the job done. You need to bring the big boys out, and that would have made for a pretty boring movie lasting about five minutes.

Yet, there's no doubt the tweets are a lot of fun and a lighthearted moment during a very serious situation. What do you think of the situation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.