Tom Brady Spotted Partying On A Yacht With String Bikini-Clad Dakota Johnson & Kate Hudson

On a yacht to celebrate film producer Mohammed Al Turki’s 39th birthday, the future Hall of Fame QB had other company.

Let's take a moment to send some positive thoughts Tom Brady's way. After all, it has been a rough several days for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Brady was seen "chatting up" actress Sydney Sweeney last weekend during the festivities surrounding the over-the-top Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding.

It was a true reminder that tough times don’t last, tough people do. A sighting with Sofia Vergara followed that reported chat with Sweeney.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

As hard as all of that had to have been for Brady, he somehow managed to make it through unscathed. But for how long? It's all going to catch up with him eventually, right?

Fast-forward to Thursday, where he finds himself on a yacht celebrating film producer Mohammed Al Turki’s 39th birthday, according to Page Six.

Tom Brady went from chatting up Sydney Sweeney to partying on a yacht with bikini-clad actresses Dakota Johnson and Kate Hudson

Brady and the film producer weren't alone. They were joined by others, including a couple of well-known actresses in string bikinis.

Perhaps you've heard of them. One is the lovely Kate Hudson and the other is Dakota Johnson. See what I mean? I wasn't tossing positive thoughts Brady's way for no reason.

He's had one of the toughest stretches for a former professional athlete in recent memory. But in true Tom Brady fashion, he managed to power through.

By the way, you can see how rough the New England Patriots legend had it alongside the bikini-clad duo here in a few pictures the paparazzi grabbed.

Keep grinding, Tom. Better days are ahead. Ones where you're not socializing with a couple of the hottest eligible actresses in attendance at the "Wedding of the Century" in Venice.

The kind of days that are quiet, and you're not stuck on a boat with actresses in string bikinis when all you're trying to do is celebrate a film producer's birthday.

Some people don’t have any luck, do they?