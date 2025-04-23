Man Arrested For Extremely Unjustified Reason Involving Menacing Bear: WATCH

A Connecticut man is facing legal issues after having to unleash some firepower on a wild bear.

Anyone who reads OutKick is well-aware of the house of horrors nature can be. As I often say, the animal thunderdome isn't a Disney movie.

Wild animals don't want to be your friend, and depending on the creature, they could pose serious risks.

Unfortunately for Todd Topicz, he was arrested for protecting his family from a menacing bear.

*RELATED: Country Music Star Bags Impressive Hunting Kill, Photos Are Epic*

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Connecticut man arrested for shooting bear.

Topicz told Channel 3 (WFSB) that he was woken up by his wife in the early morning hours back in August because a bear was threatening his kids.

Naturally, he did what any dad would do with tools at his disposal. He retrieved a gun to take care of business as the bear was within feet of his children in the garage.

"He walked right into the garage with people in there. He didn’t care. So, who knows what would’ve happened next time," Topicz told the outlet.

Eventually, the bear was chased out the garage and up a tree by the family dog (get that good boy a treat), and he fired at the animal when it continued to show aggressive, according to the same report.

That all seems to make a lot of sense, and I think all reasonable people would understand his actions. Not the local authorities!

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection arrested him after a neighbor complained about the dead bear.

"DEEP contacted me and said , ‘Hey, since you shot the bear and killed it, we have to arrest you again and charge you again with illegal taking of a bear,’" he further explained.

Now, local politicians are fighting back. Senator Eric Bethel is backing the shooting and Connecticut Senate Republicans wrote a letter to DEEP demanding answers, according to Channel 3.

The issue at hand is the law in Connecticut specifically allows for the killing of a bear in self-defense. It's hard to imagine a more clear-cut case than taking out a bear threatening kids.

The good news for Topicz is he might end up getting out of the situation no matter what the politicians do. Channel 3 reported he's in an "accelerated rehabilitation program for first time offenders." Charges won't be filed once he completes it. That's still, obviously, absolutely ridiculous, but it's better than ending up behind bars.

You can watch a report from Channel 3 released a few days ago below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Shooting animals for no reason - think poaching - is one thing and not acceptable. Shooting animals that are threatening and menacing is 100% justified, and the fact Topicz was arrested is insane. Something tells me he would have earned a medal in most states. Not in Connecticut. Now, he's fighting to clear his name. It's absolute lunacy. Hopefully, common sense prevails and the authorities wake up to reality. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Love all things hunting/fishing/camping/outdoors? Follow OutKick OutDoors on Instagram and TikTok!