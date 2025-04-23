Country Music Star Bags Impressive Hunting Kill, Photos Are Must-See

Riley Green can't stop winning when it comes to hunting.

The country music superstar is known for making great music that is great for a bonfire with friends, but that's hardly his only skill.

He might be an even better hunter than he is a country singer, and that's certainly saying something given his elite status in the music industry.

Riley Green smokes another huge turkey.

The "Change My Mind" singer recently went viral after bagging a gorgeous turkey on his day off from making music.

Well, one turkey wasn't enough for the country music sensation. He posted a bunch of photos a few days ago of another turkey that he took down.

"I sure do love comin home," Green wrote on the photos.

Check out the beautiful second bird killed by Riley Green below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Always keep your foot on the gas when you're winning, and that's exactly what Riley Green is doing when it comes to hunting.

Most people are lucky if they're great at one thing in life. This man is a top-five talent in country music, and is one of the best hunters you'll see on the internet.

He's certainly one hell of an impressive life.

Finally, if you want to see what an impressive hunting wall looks like, check out some of my dad's best bucks in the photo below.

Trust me, there's plenty more where that came from that weren't big enough to be featured but were still awesome.

Do you have a great hunting story? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I'd love to hear it!

