Toby Keith's Son Shares Heartbreaking Tribute Year After Singer's Death: WATCH

Toby Keith's son Stelen pulled at the heartstrings with an emotional tribute on the one-year anniversary of his father's death.

The country music legend died in early 2024 at the age of 62 after battling stomach cancer. His death was a punch to the gut for fans of the industry.

There will never be another singer like Toby Keith. He was unapologetically pro-America, was authentic and did things his own way.

That's an attitude and spirit we rarely see these days.

Toby Keith's son shares emotional tribute to mark anniversary of father's death.

Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of Keith passing away, and his son Stelen took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute that will definitely have you up in your feelings.

"A whole year without my hero. Here’s to one day having more of these nights. Love you dad," Toby Keith's son wrote on a video of him sitting with his dad as they played music together.

If that's not a punch to the gut, then I don't know what is. Losing someone is tough, but losing your father must be the worst feeling in the world.

If that's not a punch to the gut, then I don't know what is. Losing someone is tough, but losing your father must be the worst feeling in the world.

Fortunately, my dad is still with us and knock on wood, will be for several more decades. I can't imagine what Stelen has been through over the past year.

Toby Keith wasn't just his dad. He was a man who touched countless lives with his music and charitable actions. A true titan of his industry.

RIP to one of the coolest country singers to ever live. He's still missed more than a year after his death.