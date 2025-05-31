Country Music Star Goes Viral With Epic Performance Of Classic Toby Keith Hit: WATCH

Riley Green is going viral for an awesome cover of a classic Toby Keith song.

The "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" singer died in early 2024 after a battle with stomach cancer, and his memory and impact will never be forgotten.

The man didn't just make great country music. He was also a great American who lived life his own way and brought authenticity in an era where that was about as rare as a unicorn sighting.

Now, Riley Green is doing his part to keep Toby Keith's memory alive.

Riley Green goes viral with epic cover of Toby Keith song.

Riley Green, one of the best entertainers in all of music, took the stage at a show Friday night to pay tribute to the deceased country icon.

He sang Keith's classic song "Should've Been A Cowboy," and the video is a must-watch for anyone who loves country music.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's always great to see people pay tribute to Toby Keith and keep his memory alive. He might be gone, but he'll always be with country music fans.

He left the kind of mark that won't ever be forgotten, and the fact artists continue to cover him is proof of that fact.

Gone but never forgotten. RIP to a legend, and props to Riley Green for the epic cover. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.