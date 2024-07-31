Footage Of Toby Keith's Final Recording Session Will Pull At Your Emotions: WATCH

Are you ready for your eyes to get a bit misty?

Footage was released Monday during a special being recorded in Nashville of what is believed to be the final time Toby Keith recorded music, according to Variety, and it's bound to pull at your heart strings.

Give it a watch below, but be fully warned that it might result in a couple tears being shed for those of us who are big country music fans.

Footage released from Toby Keith's final recording session.

The country music icon passed away in February at the age of 62 after a lengthy battle with stomach cancer, and his death sent shockwaves through the industry.

There won't be another guy like Toby Keith. He was a superstar on a level few can ever imagine reaching, and unlike many people in entertainment, he was unapologetically authentic.

He knew who he was, and he didn't care whether you liked or not. The man loved America, patriotism, having a great time and just being a hell of a cool dude. That's a spirit that's rapidly disappearing in our current climate and culture.

Now, fans have a video of him singing Joe Diffe's song "Ships That Don’t Come In" in what was his last time doing a recording session.

If you're not a bit emotional after watching that video, then I have to wonder what kind of fan you are.

The special honoring Toby Keith is set to air August 28th on NBC, and I'm sure plenty of people will be tuning in to pay their respects to a man who was truly a legend. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.