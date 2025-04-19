Powerful Toby Keith Performance Resurfaces, Tributes Pour In: WATCH

An incredible video of Toby Keith is going viral, and it's the perfect way to get your weekend started.

The iconic country singer and American patriot died in February 2024 at the age of 62 after a battle with stomach cancer.

His death was crushing for country music fans. Toby Keith was a man who did it his own way and never apologized for who he was.

That's a rare spirit these days in America.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Old Toby Keith performance resurfaces.

The popular Instagram page @countryreelz shared a resurfaced video of the legendary country star singing "A Country Boy Can Survive" by Hank Williams Jr.

Go ahead and inject it straight into your veins.

Watch the video below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long at all for tributes to pour in on the video. Check out some of the comments below:

Gone too soon. Such a talented man. Miss you Toby

A real country music legend

He was loved by so many

We all miss you Toby

A legend covering a legend. RIP TK

He is so missed. ❤️❤️❤️

So awesome what a talent!

True country music …. Rip Toby ❤️❤️

It's still hard to believe Toby Keith has already been gone for more than a year. He simply died far too young, at the age of 62. Cancer is a brutal thing that steals life.

Yet, it's also clear he's not forgotten. His legacy will continue to live on for decades. The "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" singer was one damn good American, and we might never see a man like him again in country music.

RIP to a legend. Gone but never forgotten. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.