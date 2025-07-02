Netflix Announces Huge News About Non-Woke Comedy Series, Is A Big Win For Viewers

"Tires" continues to roll.

The hit Netflix comedy series starring Shane Gillis is one of the best shows on TV at the moment, and season two recently dropped.

Just like season one, the latest season with Gillis and Steve Gerben was a comedy masterclass. It was wild, wacky, inappropriate and a ton of fun.

More than anything, it was a fresh reminder of what comedy should be at its best. Now, fans need to gear up for more stories about Valley Forge Automotive Center.

"Tires" returning for season three.

Netflix announced Tuesday that "Tires" has been officially renewed for season three, and will return in 2026 after two incredible seasons.

That's a big win for fans of comedy and Gillis' work.

As I often say, the world needs as much comedy as we can get. There was a significant period in America where comedy was super vanilla thanks to everyone being offended.

Fortunately, that era is breathing its final breath. The good guys won, and the success of "Tires" is proof of that fact.

The first two seasons are loaded with edgy and offensive jokes that you definitely don't want to hear with kids in the room. At the same time, the show is a story about regular guys doing their best to make it in this world.

As I wrote about season two, it's more than just a great comedy series. There are actually some legit uplifting moments about guys just being dudes.

You love to see.

Now, fans are getting ready for season three. I can't wait. "Tires" has my full and emphatic endorsement. Are you a fan of the series? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.