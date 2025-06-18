Netflix Hits Home Run With Non-Woke Comedy Starring Famous Comedian | REVIEW

"Tires" season two is a masterclass in what comedy should be.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: This season of Tires takes us back to Valley Forge Automotive, where after the unexpected success of their big marketing idea, Will (Steve Gerben) and Shane (Shane Gillis) rush to grow personally and professionally without fully realizing the cost of doing business.

Cast: Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, Andrew Schulz and Stavros Halkias

Currently streaming

Episode count: 12

"Tires" season two is incredible.

I crushed the season two premiere of "Tires" as soon as it hit Netflix (you can read that review here). I couldn't wait for season two to hit the streaming giant.

Season one was an epic success, and a fun reminder of what comedy should be at its best. Well, I finally had a chance to crush the rest of the season while monitoring the Israel/Iran war, and it's beyond epic.

Season two, once again, focuses on Valley Forge Automotive Center with Shane and Will (Steve Gerben) attempting to expand the business as they navigate more responsibility.

Stavros Halkias is also back as Dave, and he steals every single scene he's in. For those of you unfamiliar, Halkias has been in the comedy game for a long time, and is a wildly successful podcaster. His skills perfectly translate to "Tires."

However, the best part of season two is easily Thomas Haden Church, who plays Shane's dad Phil. Phil is a savage businessman who is willing to burn anything down in order to rebuild it and sell it.

Shane's father is desperate to get into business with him, and sees one clear path:

Buy the autobody shop.

This leads to plenty of hilarious moments and interactions between Shane and his much more successful and savvy father. Phil is also a complete degenerate. It's a very nice touch.

Overall, season two is even better than season one of "Tires." That's pretty hard to pull off. Most of the time, shows decline with time - not improve.

"Tires" beat the trend. It's full of raunchy jokes, inappropriate talk you wouldn't want kids hearing and some surprisingly uplifting storylines.

It's everything people love about comedy. Refreshing, edgy, hilarious, wild at times and a lot of fun. These days, finding something like that is about as rare as a unicorn sighting.

I'm glad I got the opportunity to cruise through all 12 episodes. Every single one was worth watching. Now, we sit and wait for season three. I truly can't wait. Are you a fan of the show? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.