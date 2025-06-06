Netflix Drops Non-Woke Comedy Series Featuring A-List Stars, Is Must-Watch Show | REVIEW

"Tires" season two is officially out on Netflix.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: This season of Tires takes us back to Valley Forge Automotive, where after the unexpected success of their big marketing idea, Will (Steve Gerben) and Shane (Shane Gillis) rush to grow personally and professionally without fully realizing the cost of doing business.

Cast: Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, Andrew Schulz and Stavros Halkias

Release date: June 5, 2025

Shane Gillis continued his generational run in comedy in 2024 when season one of "Tires" hit the streaming giant.

It was a very refreshing and fun comedy series that wasn't afraid to push the limits. That's what comedy fans crave.

Now, it's back for another run, and that's great news for people with a solid sense of humor.

I couldn't wait to fire up the season two premiere Thursday night after another day in the content trenches. It didn't disappoint.

Shane Gillis, as expected, is in absolutely prime form as a goofball, working for his cousin at Valley Forge Automotive Center.

Season one saw him constantly harass Will (Steve Gerben), and season two isn't any different. This time, Will is eager to expand the business, and Shane got himself a gun.

Yes, a major plot point of the season two premiere is that Shane got himself a nice little pistol, and like the idiot he was in season one, he uses it to taunt everyone at work.

Yes, it goes sideways, and that opens the door for some very funny moments. Also, I have to give a huge shoutout to Stavros Halkias. He's back in the mix, and there's an A+ scene about carrying on an affair at work.

I wouldn't recommend watching it with kids in the room.

If you love great comedy and aren't easily offended (odds are you aren't a snowflake if you're reading this), then you have to dive back into the world of "Tires." Already watching? Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.