Tinder CEO Says Gen Z Isn't Hooking Up As Much, Plans New Direction For App

Tinder may be in some trouble.

The popular dating app that was literally a gamechanger throughout the 2010s when it came to meeting people and "hanging out," has found itself in a bit of a "friend zone" in recent years due to Gen Z not hooking up as much, and the company is now announcing a change of course.

"This generation of Gen Z, 18 to 28 – it’s not a hookup generation. They don’t drink as much alcohol, they don’t have as much sex," CEO Spencer Rascoff told investors during an earnings call. "We need to adapt our products to accept that reality."

DATING ISN'T LIKE IT USED TO BE

To his credit, Rascott, who also heads Tinder's parent company Match Group and recently took control of operations for the dating app, is correct in the fact that things are different these days when it comes to dating. All one has to do is check out OutKick's reporting, as there are plenty of various stories about people in Gen Z becoming so frustrated with the dating pool that they are turning to robots (Yes, seriously), while others openly admit to living a "double life" between their online persona and real life, which, needless to say, is not ideal for a dating app company.

There's also people who are just angry and don't want to give anyone a chance whatsoever.

In an internal email to staffers, Rascoff expressed that he wants to change what many, including my friends that have been on the app for years now, say is a huge problem with Tinder: the experience feels phony at times. Half the time, my friends don't even know if they're talking to a real person, a bot, or someone who is just messing with them.

"Users don’t want more matches, they want better ones," the new head of Tinder told his staff, while expressing the same sentiments to The Wall Street Journal.

That is true.

But in this current on-demand, second-by-second, obsessively compulsive world these days, people are becoming more and more desperate and less patient. When they want something, they want it immediately and also want it absolutely perfect.

Which, as anyone who is ACTUALLY dating or married knows, simply doesn't exist.

Godspeed, Tinder on your endeavors in today's crazy world.