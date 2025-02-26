This Woman's Attitude Is A Reason Why Gen Z Men Are Buying Sex Dolls

Much has been made about how Gen Z men are getting stoned at home, gambling on their phones and then looking at porn instead going out looking for a partner, but even when they do get off their asses, there are angry pronoun warriors just waiting to shred them over compliments.

Feminist soldier ‘SpookyShah’ went viral this week over a tweet thread where she destroyed a guy for complimenting her home.

Stick with me here.

"[H]ad a straight dude come to my place and he was SO impressed by the simplest things. art on the wall, rugs, a $40 knife block set. dudes are so f--king lame and pathetic lol they fr need a mommy to take care of them their whole lives," SpookyShah tweeted Monday night.

She wasn't done.

"[J]ust to clarify, it’s nice to compliment someone’s home but i’m more speaking on the fact that he was so shocked by very simple household items. it just never ceases to amaze me how so many men don’t know how to keep a basic home without a woman helping them," this bundle of joy continued.

And the world wonders why guys stay home, eat weed gummies, play PlayStation for hours and say that the dating world is an absolute waste of time. In a December Reddit thread, a 23-year-old female asked why men in her age group (Gen Z) aren't dating. "What's happening," she asked.

The woman noted that the men she went to high school with weren't "misogynistic" and they had liberal educations, but they're not dating.

"My personal theory is they are scared of rejection, being seen as creeps, or maybe they don't think they are worth dating when I think they are. I think this is a big problem in Gen Z, we don't know how to date," the Reddit poster wrote.

BINGO.

One minute these guys are like, hey, I'm going to get off the couch and go have a relationship. The next minute, they're at ‘SpookyShah’s' place complimenting her rugs because they're nervous and then she goes on Twitter and shreds the guy.

Gen Z guys explain what's happening when they go out and try to date women like SpookyShah

"Im 23, been ghosted more times than i can count. I'm tired of learning all about these womens lives just to suddenly never hear from them again. I have emotions that shit hurts. Nah I'm out," Reddit user Logan writes.

"Edit: I'd kill for genuine romance, effort, commitment and growth. I have yet to meet a woman who feels the same. I think every man knows how it feels when women see them as disposable."

Shall we go on?

"There's a narrative among women that if a man really wanted to date, he could. This isn't true, most young men would like to date. The harsh truth today is that the average man isn't good enough for the average woman. You can assign blame wherever you want," Reddit user Flashingcurser adds.

And one more from the Reddit thread.

"The juice ain't worth the squeeze," WiseCrackhead concludes.

Gen Z is turning to sex toys in numbers society has never seen before

What happens when men start saying the juice ain't worth the squeeze? They start buying sex dolls. According to a new report from the South China Morning Post, one of China's biggest sex doll makers is expecting a 30% jump in sales this year.

Why the jump?

The manufacturers are starting to incorporate AI to make the dolls "more responsive and interactive."

In January at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, one developer introduced a robot that has "nearly human-like expressions." The company behind the robot has a goal of making the product "indistinguishable from humans."

Yep, the company wants these robots to be romantic partners.

"It remembers who you are. It can act as a boyfriend or girlfriend. If you ever saw that movie Her, we're trying to do that," Realbotix's CEO Andrew Kiguel revealed.

What's the price for this form of dating to avoid women like SpookyShah?

Oh, just $175,000.

How bad is it out there? Is SpookyShah an outlier or is this common? You will remain anonymous.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com