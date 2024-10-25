Tim Walz Savagely Roasted After Bonehead Tweet About Football

Tim Walz is getting lit up on social media after sending a bizarre tweet about football.

Vice President Kamala Harris and the Minnesota Governor continue to battle former President Donald Trump and his VP pick JD Vance for the White House.

With the election right around the corner on November 5th, you can count on Democrats and Republicans pulling out all the stops and trying anything to win.

That includes Tim Walz claiming Democrats are going to take back football from conservatives! Sure, Tim. Sure you will. That's what he tweeted, and it didn't go over well at all.

Tim Walz roasted for saying Democrats are taking football.

What a truly bizarre thing for Walz to claim. Not only are Democrats not taking football back from conservative America, the idea the right doesn't know anything about football is wild. Does Walz know the SEC exists?

I wasn't the only one confused by the tweet. Reactions flooded in, and people had plenty of reactions. Check out some below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's truly a bizarre campaign pitch to tell people Democrats are taking football back. They're leaning way too hard into the fact Tim Walz was an assistant coach at a Minnesota high school a very long time ago.

He's not Nick Saban or Vince Lombardi, and nobody with a brain believes for second Democrats are going to be the face of football in America.

College football is the sport conservatives identify with the most. Go to an SEC game in the south, and you'll immediately know what I'm talking about. Trump was greeted like a hero at the Alabama/Georgia game. Even when I was in Madison for the Wisconsin/Alabama game, I saw a lot more energy for the former President than Kamala Harris, and Wisconsin is a purple swing state.

Sorry, Governor Walz, but nobody seems to be taking this claim seriously. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.