Legendary Comedian Drops Laugh-Out-Loud Viral Thanksgiving Post, Takes Shot At The Deep State

Tim Dillon absolutely cooked with his Thanksgiving post.

The popular comedian and podcaster is easily one of the funniest men on the planet. He's blown up into a superstar over the past couple years for one very simple reason:

The man has no filter.

He will crush or dissect any topic that interests him, and his podcast shows are an excellent reminder of what comedy is at its best. You end up on his radar, and you're going to get roasted in the funniest way possible.

Tim Dillon Drops Incredible Thanksgiving Post

One of the most popular topics on Dillon's podcast is conspiracy theories tied to the deep state. The man truly has no limits, and he tied that into his Thanksgiving post.

The hilarious comedian posted a photo of himself flying in a private jet with the caption, "I started comedy in a coffeehouse in Long Island. Now my family hates me, my phone is tapped, and I genuinely fear for my safety. Grateful."

The comments also popped off with plenty of funny reactions:

Now, do I think Tim Dillon's phone is actually tapped by the FBI or CIA? No, but we are talking about a man who managed to upset the government of Saudi Arabia with some simple jokes and then jokingly pledged allegiance to Iran.

His ability to move the needle in the political world as a comedian is truly unmatched, and that's what makes him so damn funny.

Most Thanksgiving posts are wildly cringe. Tim Dillon is implying he might be killed with his. Are you not entertained?

Props to Dillon for keeping things fun and light. That's the energy that has turned him into a superstar. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.