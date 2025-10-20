Famous Comedian Destroys Nasty Wokester Katie Porter: WATCH

It's safe to say Tim Dillon isn't a fan of Katie Porter.

The woke liberal Democrat is attempting to become the next Governor of California, but it appears her campaign might be in some serious trouble after multiple embarrassing videos went viral.

The worst one is Porter crashing out during an interview because a journalist has the audacity……to ask basic questions.

It's a great reminder that most politicians are completely useless off-script.

Tim Dillon crushes Katie Porter.

Tim Dillon has a long history of cutting it loose on his podcast. Everyone is a target for the famous comedian, and if you end up in his sights, you can guarantee you're going to get dragged.

That's exactly what happened in the new episode Dillon released over the weekend.

He crushed the Democrat politician for being absolutely insufferable.

"People like Katie Porter aren't just Katie Porter when it's Jamie Dimon, and it's actually childish of Americans to think that...The fairytale many people believed about Katie Porter was that she was only Katie Porter when it was necessary. She was only that rude, you know, boisterous woman, fueled by this fiery passion, and it would only ever get directed at CEOs you disliked. That's a fairytale. No one is just that when it counts. Truly," the famous comedian told his viewers.

He also claimed Porter "is not a nice person. She's not a pleasant person."

You can watch Dillon's hilarious and ruthless segment on Porter in the video below starting around 5:00, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is also not the first time Tim Dillon has taken shots at Katie Porter. He previously riffed about her theatrics and antics during Congressional hearings when she was a Congresswoman.

The unfortunate reality is that Katie Porter isn't the exception to the rule when it comes to people in politics. As someone who has lived in Washington, D.C. for a decade and deals with these morons regularly, there are a lot of Katie Porters out there.

As the saying goes, D.C. is simply Hollywood for ugly people.

It's a bunch of theater kids cosplaying as leaders. In terms of insufferable politicians, it is safe to say Katie Porter is right at the top of the list.

Seriously, what do we think she's like when the cameras are off? I think we all know the answer, and it's not great.

What do you think about Dillon's rant? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.