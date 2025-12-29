Famous Comedian Brutally Roasts Meaningless Life In A Big City With Hilarious Rant: WATCH

Tim Dillon closed out 2025 with a truly hilarious rant about young people chasing nothing in life.

Dillon has made a name for himself in comedy by having absolutely no filter, and going after just about everything and anything.

In an era where people are afraid to push the limits, Dillon pushes the throttle as hard and fast as he can. That's why he's become one of the most famous comedians in America.

Now, he's cooked again.

Tim Dillon unleashes on people with a lack of purpose and culture.

Dillon released his final podcast episode of 2025 over the weekend, and it included an all-time rant about how much life sucks for young people chasing nothing living in big cities.

You don't have to say much more to get my interest.

The famous comedian said the following, in part, when cutting it loose:

"People are just filling their time, and they’re filling their time in the absolute worst way possible. There’s this idea of what a perfect life is. It’s been drilled into these people’s heads. They need the right things all the time. The best schools. The right neighborhood. ‘West Village, girls!’ You need the best coffee. You need the great food. You have to get the table at the right restaurant. F*ck you. I’m embarrassed. Go to New York — I’m embarrassed. These pigs at Carbone. I’m embarrassed. Spicy rigatoni. I’m embarrassed by what has happened to a great city. Stop. It’s disgusting. It’s disgusting and repulsive. Your behavior is repulsive. It really is. It’s f*cking ten restaurants you read about on Instagram. You have to wait four months so you can drag your friends to go to the corner store. You can eat caviar and think it’s something. I mean, I’m just completely embarrassed. Whatever this is, it’s nothing. It’s not culture. Trust me. This isn’t culture."

You can watch his hilarious rant in the video below starting at 32:00, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tim Dillon routinely hits the nail on the head, and I agree with him 100%. I absolutely hate big cities, and there's none that I hate more than New York City. A concrete jungle with no soul, and some of the weirdest people I've ever met.

Now, upstate New York and Long Island have their positives.

NYC?

Hard pass.

I find myself there a couple times a year, and try to get the hell out as soon as I can. It's a city full of soulless NPCs who think they're one big break away from running the world. Puke.

I'll take 20 people from rural Montana or Wisconsin in a heartbeat over the people in a big city. I also see the same nonsense on a regular basis in Washington, D.C. ever since I moved here.

Our friends and I have a good running joke about the idiots in D.C. They're all convinced they have a seat waiting for them on the Doomsday Plane because they're that important. Sorry, it's not happening! Oh, you work on the Hill? Congrats. I couldn't care less.

The shallowest, most unimpressive people you'll ever meet.

Props to Dillon for keeping it real as always. You love to see it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.