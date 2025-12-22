Legendary Comedian Goes Scorched Earth On Brown Shooting Investigation: WATCH

Tim Dillon doesn't seem very impressed with how the authorities handled the Brown University shooting earlier in December.

The country was shocked when two Brown students, Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, were murdered in cold blood by a gunman, who later killed himself during the manhunt. The investigation and manhunt sparked a multi-agency response, with the FBI being brought in to surge resources to the local authorities in charge.

Despite people liking to believe that the authorities and law enforcement agencies are on top of the game, the biggest break didn't come from the local cops or the FBI.

It came from a Reddit post that detailed the gunman's car. Reddit being used to solve a double-murder before people with badges, guns and actual authority can do it is peak 2025. Add in that the Reddit poster, whose real identity hasn't been released, is allegedly homeless and you couldn't make this up if you tried.

Tim Dillon goes scorched Earth on Brown University shooting investigation.

There was mass outrage at what appeared to be an incredibly incompetent investigation. After all, the wrong person of interest was originally ID'd by authorities, brought into custody by the FBI and held for a significant time before being let go. That gave the actual killer a massive head start. Let's also not forget this gem of FBI agents…….kicking snow to find evidence days after the shooting.

"This is Kash Patel's FBI. It has now come down to a Reddit post from a homeless person. So, if you're killed in this country, you better hope that a vagrant tweets about so that Kash Patel can find out…Literally Reddit pages where homeless people post are the only people doing any investigations in this country," Dillon joked while ripping the investigation into the Brown University shooting.

Dillon also took a shot at the fact Katie Miller released a podcast episode with Patel and his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins while the investigation was unfolding. The podcast with Patel and Wilkins was filmed prior to the shooting, according to a disclaimer posted at the start.

You can watch the popular comedian's rant in the video below starting around 55:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

In case you're wondering what topics Patel and Wilkins discussed on Katie Miller's podcast, below is a nice little snapshot.

Again, it was filmed prior to the massive manhunt and investigation. Having said that, it's impossible to overstate how bad the optics are of the FBI director podcasting after two students were brutally murdered and a manhunt is underway.

What the hell was Katie Miller thinking when she decided to release it? It couldn't wait a week? Let's use some common sense.

You can always count on Tim Dillon to keep it real and funny – no matter the topic or situation. Once again, he didn't miss with his viral comments. What do you think about his rant? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.