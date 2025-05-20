Comedian Lights Up CNN Directly To Its Face In Wildly Awkward Interview: WATCH

The interview has been known about for weeks.

Tim Dillon's full unedited CNN interview has been released, and it's exactly what fans were expecting.

The popular comedian made it known in April that he shot an interview longer than an hour with the news network, but at that time, the full thing hadn't been released.

He demanded CNN do the right thing and release the video in its entirety, and not just release a short segment.

While Dillon didn't get into the gritty details, he certainly painted the picture that it was a bizarre interview. Well, he definitely didn't oversell it.

CNN releases full Tim Dillon interview.

The network released the full interview Monday between Elle Reeve and Dillon…..and it sure is something. It's one of the most awkward interviews I've ever seen.

At one point, Reeve asked if Dillon and podcasters are the new establishment in the aftermath of the 2024 election.

"I don't think I'm the new establishment. If you weigh, again, a few comedians with podcasts verse all of the people that supported Kamala Harris. You know, Democrat donors, billionaires, big people. If the idea is me and a few comedians have more power than multi-billionaires, huge media institutions, a whole political party apparatus, I just don't think most people are going to buy that. I think it seems like a great way to excuse running an unpopular candidate on a platform that American people weren't sold on," Dillon awkwardly explained while seemingly stunned at what he was sitting through.

At another point, Reeve asked who the liberal comedians were, and Dillon could hardly contain his shock. You can watch the full unedited interview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. It's absolutely incredible.

As you'd expect, the comments section was a roast session:

This is the longest SNL skit I've ever seen

I'm surprised Tim allowed a woman (uncovered) to interview him, especially being an elder in the Qatari Royal Family.

Glad to see CNN shining the light on someone who lost everything in the LA fires.

Very kind of Tim Dillon to share his platform with CNN.

They actually released it all wow. Well done CNN. So Brave

She talks about Rogan like he's the Wizard of Oz or something. It's hilarious.

Seeing Tim on CNN is like seeing ur teacher at a rock concert...

Fake News meets Fake Business.

Why is she speaking like they're at a sleepover hiding under a blanket with a flashlight

I love that he shamed you guys into airing the entire recording.

Tim holding back his laughter the whole time is fantastic.

Tim runs circles around her

Tim Dillon should charge CNN a consulting fee for this interview

She speaks like she's going to "get caught" talking to Tim

Nice to see Timothy giving CNN their 15 mins.

The fact that he pressured them indirectly to post the whole interview is amazing 😆

Tim being asked if he’s part of the new establishment is absolutely hilarious.

It's hard to imagine this could have gone worse for CNN. He wiped the floor during that interview, and did it while doing his best to control his utter disbelief at what was happening.

CNN treated him like he was being investigated by the Warren Commission. The man is a comedian. His job is to point out absurdities and make people laugh.

The idea he's responsible for Donald Trump becoming President again is so detached from reality that it's hilarious.

Props to CNN for dropping the entire Tim Dillon interview. It might be the best comedy we get all week. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.