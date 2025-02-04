Comedian Ruthlessly Crushes Obese Rapper With Hilarious Rant: WATCH

Tim Dillon doesn't seem like the biggest fan of Dank Demoss suing Lyft.

The obese rapper sued the rideshare company after she was allegedly not allowed to ride in a car due to her size.

It's setting up to be the legal battle of a lifetime. Step aside, O.J. Simpson and the Menendez brothers. We have Dank Demoss vs. Lyft.

Tim Dillon reacts to Dank Demoss/Lyft battle.

Well, leave it to Tim Dillon to weigh in on the situation in a fashion that only he can. For those of you who don't know the incredibly popular comedian, the man is a machine when it comes to comedy and pushing the limits.

He's one of the few comedians on the planet who simply doesn't care who he offends. If he thinks it's funny, then he's going to say it. That's how comedy should be, and we won't ever apologize for feeling that way.

That now includes Dank and her legal battle with Lyft. To the surprise of nobody, Dillon doesn't seem too impressed by the case.

You can watch Dillon's reaction starting around 55:00 in the video below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is another great example of Dillon's ability to switch between different kinds of comedy. He went with a dry reaction here, and also noted she likely wasn't going to fit in the car.

He's so monotone that you just have to kick back and laugh. The man is hilarious, and if you end up as a topic on his podcast, odds are high you're going to get roasted.

I wouldn't have it any other way.

Are you a Tim Dillon fan? Let me know your thoughts on him at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.