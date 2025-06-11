Republican Congressman Brutally Roasts Loser Liberal With Just One Sentence: WATCH

The Congressman has a history of being hilarious.

PublishedUpdated

Congressman Tim Burchett continues to prove he's hilarious.

Burchett hails from the great state of Tennessee, and is one of the main authorities in the government on UFO disclosure.

He also routinely cracks jokes, specifically with Democrat trackers.

Tim Burchett cooks Democrat tracker.

For those of you who don't know, a tracker is someone who follows around politicians and candidates to harass them. It's a job for total and complete losers. And yet, people keep doing it. The person who follows Burchett around should probably just give up at this point, because, once again, the Congressman put on a clinic.

One sentence. Complete domination:

Democrat tracker: "Do you think 16 million Americans deserve to lose their healthcare?"

Burchett: "Do you think 435 members of Congress deserve to see your legs like that every day?"

Boom. Roasted.

You can watch the hilarious video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tim Burchett must be protected at all costs. The man is one of the few people in the government who doesn't take himself super seriously at all times.

Life is short. Have fun with it. If a Democrat tracker wants to be annoying, then have some zingers ready to roll.

Clearly, Burchett has no problem spitting fire when it comes to firing back.

Congressman Tim Burchett is going viral for roasting his Democrat tracker. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Never change, Congressman. Never change. Politics is much more entertaining thanks to him. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.