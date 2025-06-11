Republican Congressman Brutally Roasts Loser Liberal With Just One Sentence: WATCH

The Congressman has a history of being hilarious.

Congressman Tim Burchett continues to prove he's hilarious.

Burchett hails from the great state of Tennessee, and is one of the main authorities in the government on UFO disclosure.

He also routinely cracks jokes, specifically with Democrat trackers.

Tim Burchett cooks Democrat tracker.

For those of you who don't know, a tracker is someone who follows around politicians and candidates to harass them. It's a job for total and complete losers. And yet, people keep doing it. The person who follows Burchett around should probably just give up at this point, because, once again, the Congressman put on a clinic.

One sentence. Complete domination:

Democrat tracker: "Do you think 16 million Americans deserve to lose their healthcare?"

Burchett: "Do you think 435 members of Congress deserve to see your legs like that every day?"

Boom. Roasted.

You can watch the hilarious video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tim Burchett must be protected at all costs. The man is one of the few people in the government who doesn't take himself super seriously at all times.

Life is short. Have fun with it. If a Democrat tracker wants to be annoying, then have some zingers ready to roll.

Clearly, Burchett has no problem spitting fire when it comes to firing back.

Never change, Congressman. Never change. Politics is much more entertaining thanks to him. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.