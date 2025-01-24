Congressman Makes Earth-Shattering UFO Claim, Might Terrify People: WATCH

Congressman Tim Burchett made a pretty bold claim about UFOs potentially being in the water.

The Republican from Tennessee is one of the most vocal voices in Congress pushing for UFO/UAP information to be disclosed to the public.

He regularly pushes for transparency on the issue, no matter how much the government allegedly slow walks or stonewalls releasing it.

Tim Burchett makes bold claim about UFOs and underwater bases.

Well, he made a fascinating claim during an interview with Matt Gaetz on the subject of UFOs:

They might be in the water and the size of football fields.

"I haven’t been briefed on this, just from what I’m putting together, but we have some secret sonar. But what’s so crazy about it, like we’re hiding it from the Chinese. Well heck, Matt, the Chinese sold us the components for it. They know what’s in our sonar probably better than we do. But when they tell me something’s moving at hundreds of miles an hour underwater, and our capabilities are– I don’t think we have anything that’ll do 40 miles an hour, and this one was as large as a football field underwater, and this was a documented case, and I have an admiral telling me this stuff," Burchett told Gaetz.

When asked point-blank by Gaetz if he believes there are underwater bases, the Congressman from Tennessee didn't even hesitate.

"I do," Burchett responded.

You can watch the exchange in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's an absolutely incredible claim from Burchett. He's stating on the record there's a recorded instance of an underwater UFO the size of a football field.

If that's true, then it's absolute nightmare fuel. It's nothing short of absolutely terrifying. It's also not the first time such a claim has been made.

There have been whispers and chatter about underwater UFOs and bases. The same claim went viral in 2023 when former US Navy admiral Tim Gallaudet said the following:

"The anomaly looks like a wedge taken out of a thing called a knoll. It’s an underwater ridge basically – and a wedge from it was totally carved out and horizontally displaced by two kilometres. I just want to find an explanation for it, but it does cause one to speculate. Is that evidence of an undersea UAP interaction with the seafloor? Or even a location for undersea infrastructure where these things go."

Now, Burchett is telling Matt Gaetz that he believes it's possible. What an incredible time to be alive. What do you think UFOs are? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.