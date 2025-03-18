Republican Slams CNN During Heated And Chaotic Interview: WATCH

Congressman Tim Burchett was on a heater Tuesday morning.

The Republican from Tennessee - who is a leading voice in the government for UFO truth - appeared on CNN to discuss the removal of criminal illegal aliens.

The issue has become one of the biggest in America after a district judge ordered President Donald Trump's administration to stop flights to El Salvador.

The flights landed in El Salvador as planned, and the detainees were handed over.

Tim Burchett's CNN interview descends into chaos.

Burchett joined John Berman in the early morning hours to discuss the situation, and you couldn't have scripted a more entertaining segment on TV.

The two men just went back and forth without stopping to turn down the temperature. Burchett also couldn't help himself from torching CNN's viewership while on the network's own airwaves.

"I guess what upsets me is that you all at CNN continuously take the side of the far-left, and that‘s why your ratings continue to plummet. And, I do not ever understand why you do that," Burchett said while things continued to get spicier and spicier.

It was off to the races from there. Watch the heated exchange below.

Tim Burchett is honestly one of the most entertaining men in all of politics. He's a quote machine. Whether it's roasting people, talking about UFOs or going on CNN for a heated exchange, the man knows how to move the needle.

I mean, this man's vibe is next level. It's elite.

The man might need to get out of politics and get his own show at this rate. That would be must-watch television.

As for this specific golden moment on CNN, it's great to see he's not slowing down at all. He wants criminal illegal aliens out of the country, and he has no problem saying it.

What did you think of Burchett's CNN interview?