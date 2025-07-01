Republican Congressman Hilariously Trolls Chuck Schumer With Just Seven Words

Congressman Tim Burchett roasted Senator Chuck Schumer with a shockingly simple tweet.

The Democrat Senator representing New York sent one of the funniest tweets of 2024 when he fired off a tweet of himself grilling.

Knowing how to use a grill is a basic manhood skill. You don't need to be a pro, but you have to at least understand the basics.

That's why the internet crushed Schumer…..for putting cheese on a raw burger patty. The reactions were so overwhelming that Schumer ended up deleting the tweet, but as we all know, screenshots are forever. Now, Burchett is getting in on the fun more than a year later.

Tim Burchett mocks Chuck Schumer's infamous grilling photo.

The Congressman from Tennessee, who is a leading authority of getting the truth about UFOs, hopped on X Monday night and uncorked a heater.

He posted a photo of himself grilling up some delicious burgers, and needed just seven words to drag Schumer.

"Is it time for the cheese @SenSchumer," the popular Republican tweeted.

Boom. Roasted.

First off, those burgers look absolutely delicious. Second, Burchett continues to prove he's one of the funniest men in all of politics.

Simple, yet, straight to the point and hilarious. There were also plenty of reactions that flooded in on X.

Schumer's grilling tweet will never not be funny. Who the hell puts cheese on a raw burger patty? A child knows that's not how you grill.

Yet, Chuck Schumer - one of the most powerful men in America - didn't know this insanely basic grilling fact.

Should someone who can't properly grill a simple burger be making laws impacting your life? I certainly don't think so, and if you're reading OutKick, my guess is you feel the same.

Never change, Tim. His humor is refreshing and fun, and the world could certainly use more of it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.