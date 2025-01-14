TikTok Users Say Screw You To U.S. Govt By Downloading New Chinese Social Media App

Just days ahead of what may be the end of TikTok for users in the United States, TikTokers are fighting back by downloading a different Chinese social media app that is much more worrisome.

The Chinese app "Xiaohongshu," which means "Little Red Book," but has been nicknamed "RedNote," by American users, has surged in popularity in recent days and is No. 1 in the U.S. Apple Store. TikTokers say they have been downloading and using the app as a sign of defiance toward the United States government's decision to ban a favorite social media app.

REDNOTE IS THE NUMBER 1 APP IN THE APPLE STORE

RedNote is the Chinese equivalent of Instagram if you would, with over 300 million Chinese users and is the country's most popular app.

Perhaps most troublesome, is that whereas TikTok wasn't available in China (but nearly everywhere else in the world), RedNote IS available in China, which now allows Americans to have direct communication with literally millions of Chinese users. For the U.S. government, which banned TIkTok because of concerns about propaganda as well as data spying by TikTok's parent company ByteDance and the Chinese government, the RedNote surge appears to be potentially much worse.

Across TikTok, the hashtag "#TikTokRefugee" has been trending with millions of posts, as RedNote has shot to the top of the Apple Store and isn't showing any signs of slowing down. The TikTok Refugees are even coming up with a makeshift code of conduct for how they introduce themselves, with many apologizing for the United States' actions.

REDNOTE MAY BE MORE CONCERNING THAN TIKTOK

"I just want to reassure you that we want to try to find a way to communicate with you, be respectful to your community. We want to be good guests," one American RedNote user wrote.

The RedNote movement is being pushed by Gen Z, many of whom apparently support the Communist Chinese regime rather than the United States. For as much divisiveness and hate that some Americans have as they claim the country isn't free enough or fair for all, it is quite something that these same people would openly share their data and information with the Chinese government - who openly does not allow nearly the types of freedoms that America does.

Meanwhile, the TikTok ban is scheduled to be put into place on Jan. 19 unless it is sold to an American company or the Supreme Court rules in favor of them as they argue that it being banned would be unconstitutional.