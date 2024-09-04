TikTok Guy Goes Viral For Baltimore 'Shiddy' Declaration

"Baltimore is a Shiddy City."

That's what social media concluded after a hilarious TikTok video by the account "ShiddyPlaces" went viral when he randomly clicked 5 different locations in Baltimore via Google Earth, and they were all, well, shiddy.

With nearly 9 million views on Twitter X alone, ShiddyPlaces, who has become the latest niche comedian to go viral across social media, began "We're going to do 5 drops to find a place in Baltimore to see if it's shiddy or not." The result? Not great for anyone who thinks that the city is as lovely as the downtown Baltimore Aquarium, Camden Yards area.

BALTIMORE LOOKED ROUGH

Immediately, ShiddyPlaces' first click shows a fenced up neighborhood with no sidewalks to which he concludes "it's Shiddy." His next click? An area that had graffiti-filled walls. "Y'all better not be walking around here at night time" he says.

His third click wasn't any better as it featured rundown apartment buildings while his fourth one took the cake by showing a car without any rims, as well as a half-shirtless man in the middle of the road to which the comedian referenced that this area might have been featured in HBO's "The Wire."

Could Baltimore be redeemed in that final 5th click? Absolutely not.

Picking a completely different part of the Baltimore city map, ShiddyPlaces screamed "BRO! NO SIR! Nah, I ain't trying to go there," as it showed a fenced off area featuring bricked buildings whose porches were falling off.

Yikes! Not great, Baltimore as it became the first city to ever go 5/5 for being the shiddiest place.

After seeing this clip last night I checked out some of ShiddyPlaces other ones and they are pretty hilarious - def worth scrolling through if you're stuck on a train ride or during a TV commercial.

When the comedian hit Paris, France he was completely shocked not to find anything shoddy after multiple attempts. Clearly, he didn't click the Seine River which was literally filled with feces and so unhealthy that the Olympics triathlon had to be postponed a few days until water contamination went down.

I'm always a fan of some good, homegrown laughs at the expense of other sports fanbases expense. Nothing that will tick off a fan more than letting them know that the place they call home is a cesspool.

If you're like me, then check out ShiddyPlaces on TikTok and tweet me your reactions at @TheGunzShow