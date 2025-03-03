TikTok Couple Shocked To Find Their Mountain Vacation Is Too Mountain-y

Don't you hate it when you drive to the mountains and there are… mountains there?

A couple on TikTok are going viral after they abandoned their vacation rental in Gatlinburg, Tenn., because they were spooked by its steep driveway.

"Let's show you what we're dealing with here," the woman, Emily, says in the video. "It's a beautiful view, you know. However, this is the driveway. And for people that are in mountains, this might not be a big deal. For us who don't live in mountains, this is kind of a big deal, especially late at night. It's supposed to rain tomorrow. This scares me."

For those who don't know, Gatlinburg is in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, and it's home to thousands upon thousands of short-term rental cabins, many of which are situated on the mountains themselves.

Driving up those winding roads — and I've done it many times — can be a little jarring if you don't know what you're getting yourself into. So I was willing to cut Emily and her husband Donald a little slack. That is, until she uttered the dumbest sentence I've ever heard.

"The whole mountain that we have to drive through is very uphill," she said, "so we're leaving."

The MOUNTAIN is uphill.

This is very good information, future Tennessee visitors. I hope you're writing this down.

Naturally, the comments on the video did not disappoint:

That's usually how mountains work.

Last year I went to the beach and left after seeing all that sand and water.

How dare the mountains be mountains!

They both grabbed their purses and got outta there.

Did the rental listing warn you there were mountains there? Definitely request a refund.

After filming the video, Emily and Donald then drove downhill to find a new place in downtown Gatlinburg, where there are no steep driveways. In fact, there are no driveways at all — just paid parking lots, old-time photo stands and homemade fudge shops.

Maybe do a little more research next time, guys.

Do you love the mountains (unlike Emily and Donald)? Follow OutKick OutDoors on Instagram and TikTok!