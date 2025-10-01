Tiffani Amber Thiessen Is The Hottest Halloween Mom To Answer A Door, Sox Fan Flips Off ESPN & Maggie Sajak!

First Hump Day on the first day of the best month of the year? I mean, who has it better than us?

Between that and the Sox win last night, we're ROLLING right now. God, I love playoff baseball. It's the best. Football is my favorite sport, but there is nothing that matches playoff baseball.

Sox-Yanks? Game 1? Bases loaded in the 9th with nobody out, down 3-1? Chapman vs. his old team? On the road? In a three-game series?

The best. You ain't getting that energy in a Wild Card Saturday afternoon game between the Texans and Bengals.

Anyway, welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps – the one where we get Halloween month started right with Tiffani Amber Thiessen, and go from there.

What else? I've got Maggie Sajak dominating a huge week on ‘Wheel,’ Trump vs. Rory, ESPN's awful wild card coverage, which included a PEAK Red Sox fan flipping those bastards off. Good!

Grab you a pumpkin beer rimmed (hey now!) with brown sugar and syrup to celebrate the beginning of October, and settle in for a Hump Day 'Cap!

I missed postseason baseball

Look at that! Welcome back, Red Sox fans, to October baseball. Love this chick. She's the perfect specimen for playoff baseball in Boston. Perfect. No notes. 10/10.

It's been four years since the Sox were in the postseason. Admittedly, I'm a greedy Red Sox fan. I get it. My dad lived there in the 80s and 90s when things were horrible. I've seen four – FOUR! – World Series titles. I've been to two World Series games at Fenway. I've celebrated on Boylston Street in a duckboat.

But four years is a long time to go between playoff baseball, and last night had me feeling things I hadn't felt in a long time.

I'm also very aware this series is far from over. I'd expect the Yanks to win tonight, although I could also see the Sox going for the jugular. Game 3 tomorrow night will be electric, should it get that far.

The one drawback? We have to suffer through another night of ESPN coverage. And buddy, let me tell you … it was AWFUL yesterday.

And today!

Speaking of awful viewing experiences

So, some context …

1. To be fair to ESPN, the Shohei one – while embarrassing – isn't completely as it appears. The Sox-Yanks game went over on time (shocking), so they started Reds-Dodgers on ESPN2. Once Aroldis ripped out his final heart in the Bronx, ESPN2 went back to normal programming.

Bad timing? You betcha. Maybe just wait till the most popular player in baseball is done taking his hacks next time? Seems simple. But, not all on ESPN. Well, sort of is. But you get what I mean.

2. Did ANYONE out there watch Get up! or First Take this morning? I certainly didn't/don't, but I'd LOVE to know how much actual baseball talk they did. Mind you, ESPN/ABC had all four wild card games yesterday. This is their own network. I'd venture to say it was next to nothing. Please, though, let me know.

3. At least the ESPN audio feed didn't make Chuck Schumer look like an idiot:

That's the good stuff, boys and girls. Well done!

OK, let's head back to Bethpage (sadly) to check in on the ongoing Rory vs. Trump showdown:

Maggie, Tiff Ann & WHAT A CALL!

Well, I guess it could've been worse. Frankly, it could've been way funnier. Trump has been on a social media heater as of late – especially with the Hakeem Jeffries stuff – but he took the high road here.

And when I say he could've gone low … he could've gone LOW:

Amazing. God, we live in incredible times. How lucky are we? 72 minutes before a government shutdown, 47 is out there having the time of his life.

PS: I love how we act like these shutdowns are so awful and rare and a terrible stain on our country. They literally happen all the time. I've lived through a dozen of them, it feels like. Frankly, I hope it never reopens. That's best-case scenario here.

Anyway, as for Trump and Rory …

We have no choice but to wear this one, America. And Trump knows it. What's he gonna say? Rory and Team Europe just dismantled us, piece by piece, for three straight days. There's nothing to say. Nothing to do. We just have to wear it on the chin, take it like men, and get back to the drawing board for next time. That's it.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Hump Day into a big night of elimination (hopefully) humping. First up? Back to the Bronx!

How can you not be romantic about baseball!? Move on over, Vin Scully! There's a new GOAT in town, and his name is Hogdale. Electric stuff from start to finish. Love this dude.

Put him on ESPN instead of Karl Ravech, and NOW you're talking.

Next? A quick check in with Maggie Sajak on the way out. By the way, we had a MASSIVE winner on ‘Wheel’ this week:

Congrats to Christina Derevjanik! What a moment for the Stamford-based marketing manager. She's now the largest Wheel winner ever. Ever! And yes, here's the list for those wondering:

Christina Derevjanik — won $1,035,155

Autumn Erhard — $1,030,340

Michelle Loewenstein — $1,026,080 (the first million-dollar winner)

Sarah Manchester — $1,017,490

Melissa Joan Hart (on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune) — $1,000,000

And there's your totally useless fact of the day. You're welcome!

OK, that's all I got. I've got a playoff game to get ready for. Big night. Let's win ourselves a series.

Happy October, everyone. Get us started, Tiff Ann!

